Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Desperate Housewives star saved John Wick by investing $6m hours before filming was to start

    By Shahana Yasmin,

    2 days ago

    John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have revealed that Eva Longoria put up $6m in funding less than 24 hours before filming was to start, essentially saving the project from being shelved.

    In an interview celebrating the film’s tenth anniversary, Stahelski and Leitch talked about the Desperate Housewives star’s investment to close funding they had lost.

    “We were less than a week out and we lost almost $6m on a gap financing,” Stahelski told Business Insider . “We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn’t raise the money in time.”

    Stahelski and Leitch as well as lead Keanu Reeves had already put up their own money while producer Basil Iwanyk had maxed out his personal credit cards to finance the film, he said.

    Then the Creative Artists Agency, which was helping the filmmakers put together the money, offered some of its actors an opportunity to invest, which Longoria took up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEsrI_0wJucJPl00
    David Leitch, Lance Reddick, Dean Winters, Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki and Chad Stahelski at the screening of John Wick in 2014 (Getty)

    “Me, Keanu, and Dave had deferred, Basil had maxed his three credit cards, we all had put in everything, including Keanu. And we were still short. So we were shut down,” Stahelski said.

    That is when Longoria “came to the rescue and provided the gap financing”.

    “We didn’t know any of this. Basil never told Keanu or us. Literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away, Basil said, ‘We’ve got the investor, we’ve locked the gap.’ We found out by the end of the movie, Basil took us out to dinner, and we were laughing about all the bullshit that happened, and he said, ‘By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.’ We were were like, ‘What!’”

    The directors eventually took Longoria to lunch at the Chateau Marmont to thank her for saving John Wick .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0ruz_0wJucJPl00
    Eva Longoria at Paris Fashion Week (Getty)

    “During the awards season last year, I ran into her on two different occasions at Academy events and we were reminiscing. She was like, ‘Wow, that was the best money I’ve ever spent.’ It paid back significantly for her,” said Leitch.

    John Wick , released in 2014, was made on a budget of $20-30m and earned $86m at the box office. The film went on to spawn an entire franchise, with three sequels, all massively profitable. The most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 4 , made $440m on a $100m budget.

    Longoria’s production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, now Hyphenate Media Group, was founded in 2005, with John Wick as the first major credit as producer. The company went on to produce TV series Ready for Love , Telenovela , and Grand Hotel .

    Related Search

    John wickFilm financingKeanu ReevesEva LongoriaChad StahelskiBasil Iwanyk

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Girlfriend called ‘controlling’ after asking boyfriend not to wear Crocs on dates
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    Beyonce endorses Harris for president at Texas rally ‘not as a celebrity… but as a mother’
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal
    The Independent2 days ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent2 days ago
    LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida over murder-for-hire conspiracy
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Lewis Hamilton replaced by Mercedes for Mexico GP practice after crash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Ron Ely death: Tarzan star with tragic family history dies at 86
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    RFK Jr’s billionaire running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru
    The Independent2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Judge says A$AP Rocky’s trial on charges he fired a gun at a former friend can be filmed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Nikita Kanda: ‘I was just a child when my abuser locked me in a room’
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Barstool’s Dave Portnoy says male NBA stars would be ‘crucified’ for acting like Angel Reese after playoff loss
    The Independent1 day ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s bizarre rivalry with Sylvester Stallone revealed in new book
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy