Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Ombudsman highlights credit rule myths that could stop people getting a refund

    By Vicky Shaw,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2siz_0wIP9ZLh00
    Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 covers purchases made by a credit card, point-of-sale loan or other finance (Tim Goode/PA) PA Archive

    Misunderstandings around a key credit rule could hinder consumers’ chances of getting their money back if something goes wrong with a purchase, an ombudsman service is warning.

    Each year, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) receives thousands of complaints from consumers who have their claims for reimbursement rejected by their credit provider.

    As people prepare to start their Christmas shopping, the service is highlighting misconceptions around Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 – which covers purchases made by a credit card, point-of-sale loan (a loan arranged by the retailer to pay for goods) or other finance.

    While Section 75 can offer consumers good protection, it’s important to make sure your spending qualifies before you make a claim

    Viv Kelly, Financial Ombudsman Service

    If a product is faulty, does not arrive or was not as described and shoppers are unable to resolve this with the supplier, they may be able to claim back the value from their credit provider.

    Purchases must meet certain criteria to be considered under the rules.

    The ombudsman has highlighted some myths about the Section 75 claims process.

    One misunderstanding it sees is that Section 75 is only for credit cards.

    The service said it can apply to point-of-sale loans used to buy goods or services, as well as some store cards and catalogue accounts.

    Another misconception is that it applies to products and services of any value.

    In fact, the cash price of the goods or services must be more than £100 but not more than £30,000.

    This is the cost per item, the ombudsman service said, and a purchase of multiple items which added up to more than £100 would not qualify unless they were sold as a set.

    The ombudsman said another myth that arises is that the whole amount must have been paid by credit.

    It said in reality, it is the cash price of the goods or services that matters and Section 75 can apply even if a part-payment was made using credit.

    In addition, Section 75 only applies if the primary cardholder uses the credit card to purchase something for themselves, the service said.

    If you think your purchase meets the criteria but your credit provider rejects your claim, you can complain to them and ask them to look into the matter further

    Viv Kelly, Financial Ombudsman Service

    Viv Kelly, ombudsman director for consumer credit at the FOS, said: “While Section 75 can offer consumers good protection, it’s important to make sure your spending qualifies before you make a claim.

    “If you think your purchase meets the criteria but your credit provider rejects your claim, you can complain to them and ask them to look into the matter further.

    “If you’re unhappy with their final response, you can refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.”

    To help improve consumers’ understanding of the issue, the FOS also highlighted cases it has dealt with.

    In one, a man contacted the service when his bank refused his Section 75 claim.

    His wife, a secondary cardholder on his credit card account, purchased a dress which was sold as being part of a new collection.

    She later found out that it had also been sold the previous year.

    The man’s wife felt that the dress had been misrepresented so submitted a Section 75 claim, but the bank refused it.

    The ombudsman agreed the bank was right to reject the claim as the primary cardholder was not involved in the purchase.

    In another case, around 18 months after buying a sofa on credit, a woman experienced problems with the product.

    The warranty company conducted a report and the consumer was happy to accept a repair, but by that time, the company she had purchased the sofa from had entered administration.

    She approached the credit company for a refund.

    They refused the claim, but the ombudsman said that the sofa was not of satisfactory quality and upheld the complaint.

    In another case, a man’s credit card company refused a Section 75 claim for a comedy event which was cancelled when the organiser entered administration.

    He had spent £209 in total – made up of four tickets costing £45 each, £10 for “premium parking” and a £19 booking fee.

    The credit card company refused his claim as none of the tickets cost more than £100.

    The ombudsman agreed the company was right to reject the claim for this reason.

    Another case involved cancelled holiday accommodation paid partly by credit card.

    After a holiday accommodation provider cancelled a booking and did not provide a refund, a consumer made a Section 75 claim.

    Of the total £5,000 cost, she paid £1,250 by credit card and the remaining £3,750 by bank transfer.

    Her credit card company refused the claim, but the ombudsman found that they should give the customer all of the money back with interest.

    Related Search

    Consumer Credit actFinancial ombudsman serviceCredit card refundsConsumer ProtectionCredit card

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal
    The Independent2 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
    The Independent2 days ago
    India evacuates hundreds of thousands of people and shuts schools as it braces for a tropical storm
    The Independent1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Former prison officer tells jury he had no intention of stirring up hatred on X
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Employee’s homemade meal blamed for mass food poisoning at seafood distributor that left 46 people sick
    The Independent1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy