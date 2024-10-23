Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    British Airways flight declares emergency en route to Glasgow after onboard incident

    By Amelia Neath,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYioI_0wIP7v4d00
    A BA Embraer ERJ-190 plane Getty Images

    A flight bound for Glasgow declared an emergency minutes before landing in the Scottish city after an onboard incident.

    Flight BA8722 left London City Airport at 1.30 pm on Monday (21 October) bound for Glasgow Airport for the once-a-day one-hour flight.

    However, just before landing, the Embraer ERJ-190, a 100-passenger aircraft used for short-haul flights, pilots requested a priority landing as a precaution after a medical incident onboard.

    The flight sent out a 7700 transponder signal, a universal squawk code indicating a general emergency onboard which prioritises their landing, Travel and Tour World reported.

    The signal was sent out while approaching Glasgow with the crew alerting air traffic control and communicating with authorities as the aircraft carried on with its approach.

    Emergency services were dispatched to Glasgow Airport before the aircraft came into landing, the outlet said.

    British Airways told The Independent that there was a medical emergency on board involving an elderly passenger.

    They added that the aircraft landed normally and touched down in Glasgow at 2.10pm, 10 minutes before its estimated time of arrival.

    One passenger wrote on X , formerly Twitter, after the incident that the crew aboard the plane were “true professionals” throughout.

    “Kudos to team on BA8722 today for their calm, kindness and discretion in dealing with a medical emergency today,” she wrote.

    Earlier this month, a Turkish Airlines pilot died while flying a passenger plane from the US to Turkey , forcing the crew to make an emergency landing in New York .

    İlçehin Pehlivan, 59-year-old captain on the plane, fainted during the flight from Seattle, Washington, to Istanbul , which reportedly took off at around 7pm on Tuesday.

    The crew staged a medical intervention but it was “ineffective”, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun wrote on X.

    The flight’s co-pilot made an emergency landing in New York – but the captain lost his life before the plane landed.

    For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

    Related Search

    Airline emergency proceduresBritish AirwaysTurkish AirlinesGlasgow airportLondon City airportBritish Airways flights

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    British Airways denies boarding to couple in their 80s on overbooked flight – but doesn’t offer compensation
    The Independent9 days ago
    American Airlines flight from LAX to Sydney makes dramatic U-turn while flying over the Pacific
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Air New Zealand flight diverted when drunk passenger allegedly assaults crew: video
    New York Post1 day ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Plane left runway due to bearing failure - report
    BBC1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Prince William Reveals That He and Kate Middleton Share Their Bed with an Unexpected Family Member — Here's Who!
    People6 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy6 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Costco recall: Do not eat this frozen meal from Costco; return it for a refund ASAP
    NJ.com11 days ago
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Spirit Airlines Passengers Lose It When A ‘Super Rat’ Appears On The Plane Mid-Flight
    BroBible2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Mother caught scout leader abusing son, court told
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun9 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    King Charles gave 'two choices' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they left the UK
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Rapper Who Spent 10 Years in Jail for Diddy Finally Speaks: “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy”
    Showbiz4113 days ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Major Banking Chain Closing 15 Branches, Customers Forced to Move Money ASAP
    The Boot1 day ago
    Mum, 57, with a ‘head cold’ dies suddenly after accidentally overdosing on paracetamol
    The US Sun2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy