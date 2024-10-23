The Independent
Harris refuses to rule out pardoning Trump if she wins election
By James Liddell,2 days ago
Related SearchKamala Harris controversiesPresidential electionPolitical hypocrisyDonald TrumpElection DayBiden'S health
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent2 days ago
Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent12 hours ago
The Independent4 hours ago
LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
The Independent1 day ago
Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
The Independent22 hours ago
Thomas Smith5 hours ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
The Independent23 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
The Independent1 day ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
The Independent2 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
David Heitz12 days ago
The Independent9 hours ago
Dianna Carney50 minutes ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Lantern16 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
The Independent4 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0