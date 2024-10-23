Open in App
    • The Independent

    French maritime authorities report 2 migrant deaths in English Channel

    By Via AP news wire,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMXuo_0wIOSCn700
    France Migrants Deaths Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    French maritime authorities pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel on Wednesday, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50.

    Authorities said 46 other people were rescued, after a failed attempt to cross the treacherous waterway between France and England aboard a heavily overloaded inflatable boat.

    This year is proving to be particularly deadly. The French maritime prefecture that oversees French waters in the channel had counted 49 dead or missing so far in 2024, before the latest incident, which pushed its new total to 51.

    In a statement, the maritime prefecture said the search operation Wednesday was launched after a life vest was found at sea.

    ___

    Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

