Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Man City fans stage protest outside Premier League headquarters

    By Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouFEl_0wIOS3vp00
    A van displays a message to the Premier League outside the organisation’s Paddington office screengrab

    Manchester City fans staged a protest outside the Premier League ’s head office in London on Tuesday amid the top-flight’s civil war.

    It came hours after City officials had engaged in a heated meeting with the other clubs and Premier League chiefs, in the wake of a tribunal ruling which found some of the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules were unlawful .

    A City supporters’ group claimed responsibility for the vehicle outside the Premier League’s Paddington office which carried a giant screen displaying the club crests of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham alongside the words “Richard’s Masters”, a jibe targeting the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters.

    Inside the meeting, Masters insisted to clubs that some amendments to the existing APT rules would ensure they were robust and lawful. These amendments will go to a vote and will need 14 clubs to approve them.

    The Premier League believes the rules can be quickly and effectively remedied, and says it will continue to operate the existing APT system. City disagree emphatically and say the whole system is now void.

    After the tribunal’s ruling, the league said in a statement: “The Premier League welcomes the tribunal’s findings, which endorsed the overall objectives, framework and decision-making of the APT system. The tribunal upheld the need for the APT system as a whole and rejected the majority of Manchester City’s challenges. Moreover, the tribunal found that the rules are necessary in order for the league’s financial controls to be effective.

    “The decision represents an important and detailed assessment of the APT rules, which ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with Associated Parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the league.”

    Related Search

    Manchester City controversyClub ownership debateThe premier leagueManchester CityRichard mastersPremier League

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean
    The Independent23 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Conservative billionaires are dumping millions into groups that are pushing election fraud conspiracies
    The Independent1 day ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent1 day ago
    Shocking footage shows inside home where elderly man lived with 175 cats
    The Independent1 day ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Former prison officer tells jury he had no intention of stirring up hatred on X
    The Independent2 days ago
    Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida over murder-for-hire conspiracy
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Murder arrest after body found in missing person investigation
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man accused of kidnapping nine-year-old girl says goal was to keep her ‘safe’
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy