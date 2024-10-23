Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Martin Brundle calls for F1 rule change after Norris and Verstappen clash at US Grand Prix

    By Kieran Jackson,

    2 days ago

    Martin Brundle believes F1 needs to change its driver guidelines after Sunday’s clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix .

    The two title contenders were involved in a controversial incident on lap 52. Norris overtook Verstappen outside the racetrack before being hit with a five-second penalty, demoting the Brit to fourth and elevating the Red Bull driver to the podium.

    While Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle believes Verstappen was “cunning” in his defence of third place on the track, he reinstates the need for clarity in the rules with McLaren aggrieved with the penalty post-race in Austin

    “As far as I’m concerned, the six-page Guidelines (therefore not regulations), which have been signed off by the FIA, the drivers’ association (GPDA), and the teams, are a blueprint to dissuade overtaking, especially around the outside,” Brundle said, in his Sky Sports column .

    “There are key reference points that are hard to define for both drivers and stewards, such as where exactly is the apex of any given corner across the entire width of the track, along with specific front axle and car mirror positions in a fast-moving event such as a racing overtake.

    “I don’t know what happened to the ‘let them race’ approach from a while back which worked reasonably well.”

    Brundle’s colleague and former F1 driver Anthony Davidson has implored executives at the Circuit of the Americas to put gravel on the outside of turn 12 to avoid similar scenarios in the future, a viewpoint Brundle adheres to.

    “We witnessed back at the Austrian GP where a simple channel of gravel and other circuit furniture can dissuade driving off the defined racetrack, without having high kerbs which can dangerously launch cars into the air,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0DeZ_0wIORxs700
    Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed in the latter stages of the US Grand Prix (Getty Images)

    “It costs money to replace and return this for motorcycle racing where it simply doesn’t work, but in the grand scale of F1 things that’s not expensive.

    “The circuit layouts and run-offs create the problems, and the ever more complex driving rules fail to manage all of the inevitable and varied issues. Don’t simply blame the referees, that’s not fair and won’t solve the problem.

    “The driving guidelines need a serious tweak, and much simplification.”

    McLaren driver Norris now trails Verstappen by 57 points heading into this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

    Related Search

    Martin BrundleMax Verstappen controversyRacing incidentsF1 rule changesLando Norris penaltyMax Verstappen

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lewis Hamilton replaced by Mercedes for Mexico GP practice after crash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girlfriend called ‘controlling’ after asking boyfriend not to wear Crocs on dates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal
    The Independent2 days ago
    Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Former prison officer tells jury he had no intention of stirring up hatred on X
    The Independent2 days ago
    Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida over murder-for-hire conspiracy
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Employee’s homemade meal blamed for mass food poisoning at seafood distributor that left 46 people sick
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy