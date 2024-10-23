Open in App
    The PS5 Slim is at its lowest price ever – here’s how to get the deal

    By Alex Lee,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SEVH_0wIOCRM800
    There are deals on both the disc and digital editions of the console The Independent

    For anyone still rocking a PlayStation 4 or looking to buy a new console to put under the Christmas tree, Sony has just discounted both the disc and digital PS5 Slim consoles to rock-bottom prices, making now the best time to upgrade your machine.

    You can currently save £85 on the PS5 Slim digital edition console, bringing it down to just £334, while the disc edition has been discounted by £54. Though not quite as powerful as the upcoming PS5 Pro , the mid-generation machine is more than double the price of the PS5 Slim, and no one wants to be coughing up £700 for a games console that might be replaced by the PS6 in a few years’ time.

    The PlayStation 5 Slim is just as good as the original full-fat PS5 , if not better. It’s had a glow up. It’s slimmer, easier to store away and comes with more internal storage than the previous model. It’s our favourite games console ever made, and this is the best deal we’ve seen on the machine. Plus, if you opt for the cheaper digital edition, you can even add on a detachable disc drive at a later date, just as you would with the PS5 Pro.

    For everything you need to know about the console and how to snap it up for less, keep reading.

    PlayStation 5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £334, Amazon.co.uk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bUXj_0wIOCRM800
    (Sony)

    You can currently save a huge £85 on the PS5 Slim digital edition console, which is basically the same as the PS5 Slim disc edition console, except it doesn’t come with a detachable disc drive (this can be added at a later date, if you wish). This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the machine.

    The new PS5 Slim has the same specs as the OG PS5, but with a design refresh. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half. There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front, and you also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side.

    PlayStation 5 Slim disc edition console: Was £479.99, now £424, Amazon.co.uk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUjL6_0wIOCRM800
    (Sony)

    If you prefer playing physical games on your PlayStation, the PS5 Slim disc edition console has also received a discount. It’s basically the same as the PS5 Slim digital edition but it comes with the detachable disc drive already attached. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine. Thanks to this discount, the console has been reduced to just shy of £425.

    Want more savings? Check out our guide to the best tech deals to expect this Black Friday

