    • The Independent

    Heathrow expects to handle record 83.8m passengers in 2024

    By Neil Lancefield,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FDyg_0wINe1Wc00
    Heathrow Airport has announced it expects to handle a record 83.8 million passengers this year (Steve Parsons/PA) PA Wire

    Heathrow Airport has announced it expects to handle a record 83.8 million passengers this year.

    This follows a summer of strong demand, with 30.7 million passengers passing through the west London airport’s terminals between June and September.

    The airport recorded the busiest days in its history for departures and arrivals on July 24 and September 2 respectively.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQPDg_0wINe1Wc00
    (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

    Heathrow’s current highest annual number of passengers was 80.9 million, recorded in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

    The airport’s adjusted profit before tax for the first nine months of this year was £350 million, up from a £19 million loss during the same period in 2023.

    Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This summer has tested our colleagues, infrastructure and airlines to co-operate harder than ever before, with record numbers of passengers travelling through the busiest two-runway airport in the world.

    “We have risen to this challenge, delivering excellent service, with over 91% of passengers waiting at security for less than five minutes.”

    A spokesman for the airport said the payment of dividends to shareholders for 2024 is “under review” given the “strong performance”.

    He added: “ Dividends will only be paid when the business is successful, and for us that means delivering strong results for customers.”

    Heathrow’s owners include sovereign wealth funds from China and Qatar, Spanish construction firm Ferrovial, and large infrastructure funds.

    In June, Ferrovial announced it has agreed to sell the majority of its 25% share to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and French firm Ardian.

    The Spanish company initially said in November last year that it would sell its entire stake.

    Mr Woldbye urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use next week’s Budget to “set the aviation industry up for long-term success”.

    He wants measures such as a revenue certainty mechanism for UK producers of sustainable aviation fuels, and “joined-up policy” to support aviation.

