Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Trinny Woodall on the What Not to Wear moment she can’t believe got approved

    By Maira Butt,

    2 days ago

    Trinny Woodall has revealed the shocking What Not to Wear Moment she can’t believe got approved.

    The Noughties show was known for its brutal feedback on its guest’s outfits , with Woodall admitting that her daughter believes her and co-host Susannah Constantine would be “cancelled” if it aired now.

    “The people who we did, there were a lot of people who stayed in my mind and we kept in touch with and that was great,” the 60-year-old told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast.

    “The thing that I can’t believe that we got away with was the husband saying, ‘Yes, you can video record, secretly, my wife getting changed in the bedroom.’”

    She continued, “I think Vanessa was our first or second show, and we had hidden cameras to see what she would wear - how she’d get dressed in the morning.

    “I mean, what the editor would have had to look through to get to a place where she was just trying on a yellow top...It’s like, no way!”

    However, she added that there were also positive memories from the show.

    “So there’s a few things like that, but generally, the reveals. You know, the reveals on telly are great, but the reveals in real life are great. It was emotional.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKUqf_0wINdwLd00
    Trinny Woodall presented the Noughties show alongside Susannah Constantine (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

    “It was always emotional, and when they came in and they had that moment of, ‘Oh my god, this has happened to me.’”

    Earlier this year, the beauty entrepreneur revealed that the death of her husband made her “stronger” and inspired her to take financial risks.

    Woodall was married to businessman Johnny Elichaoff from 1999 until 2009 , who died by suicide in 2014, aged 55. Woodall and Elichaoff welcomed their only child, Lyla , in 2003, who was 11 years old when he died.

    The founder of the £180m beauty empire Trinny London, revealed the tragic passing of her former partner inspired her to take a huge financial risk to expand her company, despite wanting to be grounded for the sake of her daughter .

    Speaking to Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast, Woodall, who sold her expensive home to invest the money into her beauty start-up after Elichaoff’s passing said: “When you are faced with the worst thing you think could happen. There was this feeling I had, of ‘Nothing worse can happen now’. So I should take the greatest risk.”

    Related Search

    Trinny WoodallFashion adviceCelebrity podcastsReality TV criticismTrinny LondonNick Grimshaw

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Neighbors complained about a terrible smell. Weeks later, a man was accused of murdering his mom and half brother
    The Independent3 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girlfriend called ‘controlling’ after asking boyfriend not to wear Crocs on dates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Shocking footage shows inside home where elderly man lived with 175 cats
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death faces over 50 years in prison
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
    The Independent8 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Former prison officer tells jury he had no intention of stirring up hatred on X
    The Independent2 days ago
    Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida over murder-for-hire conspiracy
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Ron Ely death: Tarzan star with tragic family history dies at 86
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Murder arrest after body found in missing person investigation
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man accused of kidnapping nine-year-old girl says goal was to keep her ‘safe’
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Lewis Hamilton replaced by Mercedes for Mexico GP practice after crash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy