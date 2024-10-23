Brianna Ghey latest: Mother says she ‘knew something like this was going to happen’ after daughter’s death

Esther Ghey has said that when the police came to her house to break the news her daughter Brianna had died she “just knew something like this was going to happen because it was such a dark time for everyone”.

In a statement read on her behalf to the inquest into Brianna’s death, Ms Ghey also said: “I can’t believe the change that Brianna went through. When she was little, she was such a bundle of joy, but in her teenage years she was immersed in darkness. It sometimes feels like I’m grieving two different people.”

The trans teenager was stabbed to death in a “frenzied” and “sadistic” attack planned by schoolmate Scarlett Jenkinson and friend Eddie Ratcliffe, who both lured her to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on 11 February last year.

The 16-year-old pair, who were aged only 15 at the time , were jailed for life for murder in February this year, with Jenkinson given a minimum term of 22 years and Ratcliffe 20 years .

The three-day inquest, which is set to run until Friday at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington, will examine whether Jenkinson should have been placed at Birchwood High School with vulnerable Brianna following the young killer’s “managed transfer” from Culcheth High School after a cannabis-related incident.