    • The Independent

    UK and Germany agree defence pact in face of growing Russian threat

    By David Hughes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W6pF_0wHiIH8d00
    Defence Secretary John Healey said the Trinity House Agreement is a milestone moment in the UK’s relationship with Germany (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire

    German planes will operate from a base in the UK under a defence pact with Berlin being signed on Wednesday.

    The submarine-hunting planes will fly from Scotland, patrolling the North Atlantic as the allies respond to the growing threat from Russia.

    And German arms giant Rheinmetall is set to open a factory producing artillery gun barrels using British steel.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnc7X_0wHiIH8d00
    A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth, where similar German planes will also operate (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

    The UK- Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government’s attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security measures.

    Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to “reset” relations with the European Union’s key players and the defence deal is the first pillar in a planned wider UK-Germany treaty.

    The agreement will see the Nato allies working together on developing long-range strike weapons that can travel further than the UK’s existing Storm Shadow missiles.

    And the UK and Germany will also collaborate on developing new land-based and aerial drones.

    This landmark agreement delivers on the Government’s manifesto commitment to strike a new defence relationship with Germany ... and we will build on this new co-operation in the months and years ahead

    Defence Secretary John Healey

    Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The Trinity House Agreement is a milestone moment in our relationship with Germany, and a major strengthening of Europe’s security.

    “It secures unprecedented levels of new co-operation with the German armed forces and industry, bringing benefits to our shared security and prosperity, protecting our shared values and boosting our defence industrial bases.

    “This landmark agreement delivers on the Government’s manifesto commitment to strike a new defence relationship with Germany – less than four months since winning the election in July – and we will build on this new co-operation in the months and years ahead.

    “I pay tribute to our negotiating teams who have worked hard at pace to deliver this.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et46M_0wHiIH8d00
    Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want the defence deal to form part of a wider treaty between the two countries (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Wire)

    Under the agreement, the Ministry of Defence said German P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will “periodically” operate out of RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, potentially armed with UK-supplied torpedoes, helping to secure the North Atlantic.

    In response to the potential threat from Russian activity at sea, the allies will also work together to protect underwater cables.

    In addition, the agreement will pave the way for the new Rheinmetall plant, which will see the UK make artillery gun barrels for the first time in a decade using steel made by Sheffield Forgemasters and supporting 400 jobs.

    The first artillery gun barrels are expected to be produced in 2027.

    Other measures will see co-operation to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank and extra support for Ukraine, including work on equipping German Sea King helicopters with modern missile systems for use by Kyiv’s forces.

    We must not take security in Europe for granted. Russia is waging war against Ukraine, it is increasing its weapons production immensely and has repeatedly launched hybrid attacks on our partners in eastern Europe

    German defence minister Boris Pistorius

    German defence minister Boris Pistorius said: “We must not take security in Europe for granted. Russia is waging war against Ukraine, it is increasing its weapons production immensely and has repeatedly launched hybrid attacks on our partners in eastern Europe.

    “With the Trinity House Agreement, we are showing that the Nato allies have recognised what these times require and are determined to improve their deterrence and defence capabilities.

    “As it lays the foundation for future projects, the Trinity House Agreement is an important contribution to this.

    “It is particularly important to me that we co-operate even more closely to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank and to close critical capability gaps, for instance in the field of long-range strike weapons.”

    LookupUnited24 akaU24toHELP
    1d ago
    🇺🇦❤️🇺🇦❤️🇺🇦❤️
