    • The Independent

    Putin ‘harming millions’, Starmer claims amid Russian attacks on Black Sea ports

    By David Lynch,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OTz5_0wHiF8oc00
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire

    Sir Keir Starmer has accused Vladimir Putin of “harming millions of vulnerable people” as new British intelligence suggests ships carrying food aid have been caught up in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s ports.

    Among the merchant ships hit by Russian missiles since the start of October was one bound for Palestine with UN food aid, newly released British intelligence suggests.

    The strikes show Mr Putin is willing to “gamble on global food security”, the Prime Minister said, as others hit in the crossfire were carrying grain heading for the global south.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GutNq_0wHiF8oc00
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

    Attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have ramped up as the harvest season begins in the war-torn nation, which remains a major agricultural producer key to food security in Africa.

    Sir Keir said: “Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission.

    “In doing so, he is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war.”

    The Prime Minister added: “In recent weeks, we have seen reporting that the Kremlin has been forced to turn to North Korea to provide troops to fuel its self-destructing war machine, an embarrassing and desperate act, and now they are intensifying attacks on areas of Ukraine that support the global south with much-needed food.

    “Russia has no respect for the norms and laws that govern our international system. Not only was their illegal invasion a blatant attack on the principles of the UN Charter, but the way they have executed their war in Ukraine shows no respect for human life, or the consequences of their invasion across the world.”

    British intelligence suggests four merchant vessels were struck by Russian munitions between October 5-14, including the MV Shui Spirit, which was carrying sunflower oil as part of a UN shipment to Palestine from Chornomorsk port.

    Ships leaving Odesa and Yuzhny port were also struck by Russian weapons, with intelligence suggesting at least some of the attacks may have been intentional.

    The UK has meanwhile announced £2.26 billion more funding for Ukraine as part of a G7 loan scheme aimed at helping Volodymyr Zelensky’s nation pay for its military, budget and reconstruction needs.

    Britain is also donating £120 million toward the Maritime Capability Coalition, a scheme it runs alongside Norway to protect the Black Sea using maritime surveillance drones.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
