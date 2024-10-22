Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic

    By John Bowden,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRYG9_0wHajEJf00
    Americans line up to vote early in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Monday, October 21, 2024 AFP via Getty Images

    Political pundits need to come up with a new word to describe Democrats being worried about polls. “Bed-wetting” is officially overplayed.

    With two weeks to go until the election, early voting is in full swing in many states. That’s led to a new outbreak of fretting and nervousness among Democrats.

    Or, at least, that’s how it seems from their allies in the media — not necessarily known as a measured and calm bunch. Take Jon Ralston, the center-left leaning Nevada pundit extraordinaire who sounded the alarm about a surge in turnout among Republicans in Nevada on Monday: ”Republicans lead statewide in Nevada after three days of early voting and mail ballot counting. This has not happened in a presidential year in The Reid Machine Era, which encompasses the races since 2008. This could signal serious danger for the Dems and for Kamala Harris here,” he said.

    If you’re on the Harris campaign, that certainly sounds bad. But wait! There’s also this news break from The Hill : record numbers of early voters in Texas, primarily concentrated in blue areas. In Austin, a deep-blue area, first day early voting smashed records set during the past three presidential election cycles.

    What’s going on? In short, we don’t know yet. And no one should be saying otherwise.

    There’s no real need for “alarm bells” for either campaign in early voting just yet, because we have no idea what the Democrat-Republican split will be, or even how those individual voters are casting ballots. The only numbers we have so far are total votes cast, and the party registrations of those who have voted — a helpful, but possibly misleading, statistic. Especially given that Kamala Harris is clearly leaning into a full-hearted effort to win over as many Republicans as possible in the race’s final days.

    The beltway media is likely to continue in a state of frantic clamoring for the next two weeks; it knows how to do little else. But the campaigns themselves are likely instead to simply drill down on the strategies they believe will turn out important constituencies in the final days as the race looks to be tighter than ever.

    For Donald Trump, that meant shoring up ground in North Carolina on Monday with a snoozefest of a rally at East Carolina University. The Independent was there, and saw students pouring out , leaving only the true believers in the stands by the end.

    Harris, meanwhile, has embarked on a multi-state tour with Liz Cheney, the January 6-committee Republican whose stand against Trump came with the sacrifice of her political career. On Tuesday, the vice president sat down with NBC News for a primetime interview. She’s is also keeping an eye on Michigan and Georgia, two states key to her victory at Joe Biden’s side in 2020.

    The election officially entered the home stretch today. Now, the real question: Will we actually have a result on November 5? Or, to put it more concisely: When will it end?!

    Unfortunately, that’s a question whose answer also seems out of reach.

    Comments / 241
    Add a Comment
    RedGradeChecker
    48m ago
    Lol well Trump has a 4 point lead in all the swing states right now so the left should be shitting themselves right now.
    Paul McCraw
    4h ago
    They better panic republicans For the most part only votes on Election Day
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent2 days ago
    This candidate's path to 270 electoral votes looking more and more promising
    Fox News8 hours ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN19 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox2 days ago
    Presidential Ratings Update: Three States Shift Towards Harris
    elections-daily.com16 days ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 12 days to go
    USA TODAY2 hours ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News1 day ago
    ‘Holy Cow!’ CNN Data Analyst Breaks Down ‘Closest Polls’ In Over Half A Century
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes1 day ago
    Polling Pundit Nate Silver Gives His 'Gut' Prediction On Election Winner
    HuffPost8 hours ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune1 day ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent16 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Polls projecting Trump victory should alarm American voters
    san.com2 days ago
    Trump Gets Terrible News in Court Case Over Arlington Cemetery Fight
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Harris vs. Trump presidential poll: Latest numbers from 7 battleground states
    AL.com2 days ago
    Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Declares 2024 Race ‘Over,’ Is Already Floating a Rigged Election
    Mediaite1 day ago
    In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times3 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite3 days ago
    McDonald’s reveals 2024 election endorsement plan after letting Trump work the fryer
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Stunning New Poll Could Spell Trump’s Doom This Election
    The New Republic14 days ago
    McDonald offers ‘full’ apology to teenager sent inappropriate texts by senator
    The Independent2 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    'It's already happening': Battleground states see 'hanky-panky' to interfere in election
    Raw Story7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy