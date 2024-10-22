Open in App
    Judge says A$AP Rocky’s trial on charges he fired a gun at a former friend can be filmed

    By Andrew Dalton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGtoH_0wHZgC5700
    A$AP Rocky attends the Bottega Veneta Winter 24 Show on February 24, 2024 in Milan Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

    A$AP Rocky is set to go to trial in Los Angeles early next year on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

    Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold said he will allow video cameras to air the trial that's expected to last about two weeks.

    “I believe that the public deserves to see what goes on in the courtroom," the judge said on Tuesday.

    The trial of the 36-year-old rapper, fashion mogul, Grammy nominee and celebrity co-chair of the next Met Gala is set to begin with jury selection on Jan. 21 next year.

    Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Trial had been scheduled to start Nov. 12, but his team asked at a hearing on Tuesday that it be postponed because he is headlining the Rolling Loud music festival in Thailand next month.

    He asked defense lawyer Joe Tacopina whether Rihanna , with whom Rocky is in a relationship with and has two children, plans to attend the trial so he could make proper security accommodations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxz4y_0wHZgC5700
    Left to right, Defense attorneys for A$AP Rocky, Chad Seigel, Joe Tacopina, and Sara Caplan, speak during Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky's Pretrial Conference at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles (2024 Getty Images)

    Tacopina said he doesn't know, but “I almost guarantee not every day.”

    Another judge ruled after a preliminary hearing nearly a year ago that Rocky should stand trial for allegedly firing a gun at Terell Ephron, a childhood friend who testified that their relationship had soured and a feud came to a head on the night of Nov. 6, 2021. Ephron testified that bullets grazed his knuckles.

    Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all the charges.

    The rapper was recently selected to be a celebrity chair at the Met Gala in May along with Pharrell Williams , Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and LeBron James, though the result of the trial could complicate his ability to attend.

    Tacopina said outside the courtroom on Tuesday that he was confident Rocky would clear his name, and that despite the delay, “He’s eager to get to trial. Having this hanging over his head is not something he wants.”

