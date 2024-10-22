Middle man recruiter ‘found men’ for ex-Abercrombie boss, attorney says

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith are accused of employing a middleman to “act as a recruiter to find men,” a US attorney has said.

Mr Jeffries, Mr Smith of West Palm Beach , and James Jacobson of Wisconsin each face one count of sex trafficking as well as 15 counts of interstate prostitution tied to 15 alleged victims.

Prosecutors allege that the operation involved transporting aspiring male models to events in New York City and other locations around the world to coerce them into having sex.

The indictment alleges that Mr Jacobson was employed by Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith to recruit, interview and hire men to perform commercial sex acts for Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith.

Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith have both previously denied any wrongdoing.