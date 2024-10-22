Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Middle man recruiter ‘found men’ for ex-Abercrombie boss, attorney says

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago

    Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith are accused of employing a middleman to “act as a recruiter to find men,” a US attorney has said.

    Mr Jeffries, Mr Smith of West Palm Beach , and James Jacobson of Wisconsin each face one count of sex trafficking as well as 15 counts of interstate prostitution tied to 15 alleged victims.

    Prosecutors allege that the operation involved transporting aspiring male models to events in New York City and other locations around the world to coerce them into having sex.

    The indictment alleges that Mr Jacobson was employed by Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith to recruit, interview and hire men to perform commercial sex acts for Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith.

    Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith have both previously denied any wrongdoing.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Businessman avoids jail after sending funds to nephew in Syria
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Neighbors complained about a terrible smell. Weeks later, a man was accused of murdering his mom and half brother
    The Independent2 days ago
    McDonald offers ‘full’ apology to teenager sent inappropriate texts by senator
    The Independent2 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today59 minutes ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Squatters take over dead man’s home with his body inside and continue to live there for weeks
    The Independent2 days ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    A fifth-grader was expelled from private school over rap lyrics and emojis. Now his parents are suing
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ron Ely death: Tarzan star with tragic family history dies at 86
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Mother pays tribute to ‘beloved’ sons who were among five killed in M6 crash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rapper was ‘core member’ of violent street gang 67, court told
    The Independent2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy