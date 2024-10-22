Open in App
    Best tea advent calendars for festive brews this December

    By Siobhan Grogan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJJ4Z_0wGplF8C00
    We filled the kettle, grabbed our favourite mug and tried all the teas inside these calendars Siobhan Grogan/The Independent

    Christmas can be a stressful time, between shopping, partying and cobbling together ropey costumes for the kids’ nativity play. One sure-fire way to carve out some me-time in the midst of it all is by treating yourself to one of the best tea advent calendars. Simply pop the kettle on and enjoy a moment of peace.

    Offering something a little different to bog-standard chocolate-filled options , and healthier beverages than calendars stuffed with gin , wine or beer , tea advent calendars provide the perfect Christmas treat. As they usually contain just one or two teabags per day, you’re also guaranteed to use everything inside, unlike seriously-pricey beauty advent calendars , which may include products that will end up discarded in the back of your bathroom cabinet.

    Tea advent calendars won’t prove a hassle to store during December, either. They usually come in manageable sized boxes decorated with festive designs that won’t look out of place propped up on your kitchen worktop or tucked under the Christmas tree.

    You don’t need to be an upmarket tea aficionado to enjoy a decent brew and, although some tea advent calendars include only the finest blends from selected tea gardens (complete with tasting notes), others contain everyday variations to perk up your morning cuppa, without breaking the bank.

    Some even contain novelty Christmas-themed flavours, such as mulled wine or gingerbread, while bonus extras such as guided mediations add to the experience. All offer a great way to sample some new teas before buying a full box, come the new year. Keep scrolling, and you might just discover a new favourite blend.

    How we tested

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL6LX_0wGplF8C00
    Our tester quenched their thirst by taste testing the tempting teas on offer (Siobhan Grogan/The Independent)

    We didn’t wait until 1 December to open these advent calendars. We filled the kettle, grabbed our favourite mug and taste tested all the teas inside the calendars on test. We also considered how festive the packaging was, if we’d be happy to keep the calendar on display in our home throughout December, and the range and quality of the teas on offer. For each one, we followed any brewing instructions given and rated the aromas and flavours, while considering if we were likely to treat ourselves to the same tea again. Keep reading to find out which options impressed.

    The best tea advent calendars for 2024 are:

    • Best overall – Twinings 24 days of festive warmth advent calendar: £25, Amazon.co.uk
    • Best budget buy – English Tea Shop advent tea calendar: £11.37, Amazon.co.uk
    • Best for the adventurous – Bird & Blend Tea Co tea advent calendar 2024: £38, Birdandblendtea.com
    • Best luxury advent calendar – Newby winter in London advent calendar: £89.99, Selfridges.com

    Twinings 24 days of festive warmth advent calendar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtPT8_0wGplF8C00

    English Tea Shop advent tea calendar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVlIL_0wGplF8C00

    Bird & Blend Tea Co tea advent calendar 2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rsYO_0wGplF8C00

    Mariage Frères Noël royal the Christmas calendar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjz4V_0wGplF8C00

    Newby winter in London advent calendar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbx3C_0wGplF8C00

    Pukka Tea advent calendar 2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4gBz_0wGplF8C00

    Whittard tea advent calendar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfjQP_0wGplF8C00

    Yawn Brew tea advent calendar breakfast pyramid bags

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDvcm_0wGplF8C00

    The verdict: Tea advent calendars

