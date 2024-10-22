Open in App
    Europe’s biggest bank announces overhaul with split into East and West

    By Anna Wise,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXwsj_0wGod8kR00
    The offices of banking giants HSBC and Barclays are pictured at the secondary central business district of Canary Wharf AFP via Getty Images

    Europe ’s biggest bank has unveiled an overhaul of its global structure in a shakeup to reduce costs.

    The new boss of HSBC Georges Elhedery has announced the changes to home in on the bank’s strongest divisions.

    The bank said it was simplifying by splitting up into four key units, and geographically into East and West.

    This includes merging its commercial and institutional banking operations, and creating a new international wealth and premier banking division.

    The other two units will be formed of a new UK business, and a Hong Kong business.

    It is also set to restructure across geographic lines with the formation of “Eastern markets”, which incorporates Asia and the Middle East, and “Western markets”, comprising of the UK, Europe and Americas.

    The changes are set to take effect from 2025.

    It has previously been reported that the shake-up will lead to roles axed among its high-paid top bankers, including across the large commercial and investment banking divisions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxG2f_0wGod8kR00
    The bank will see an east-west geographic split (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

    The creation of Eastern and Western markets will also see previously standalone divisions, such as Europe and the Americas, come together under one chief executive.

    Michael Roberts will lead both the corporate and institutional banking and the Western markets units.

    Mr Elhedery, who took on the top job last month, said: “The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organisation as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged.

    “By making these changes, we can better focus on increasing leadership and market share in those businesses which have clear competitive advantage and the greatest opportunities to grow.”

    HSBC also announced a leadership reshuffle which included the appointment of Pam Kaur as its chief finance officer, reported to be the first woman to fill the role which was previously held by Mr Elhedery.

    Ms Kaur first joined the banking group more than a decade ago.

    The restructure will see the bank’s executive committee, which makes key decisions for the firm, cut down from 18 members to 12 members.

    Mr Elhedery is said to be targeting cost-savings through the overhaul, thought to amount to up to 300 million US dollars (£231 million).

