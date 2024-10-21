Open in App
    American Airlines is testing a huge flight boarding change, how could it affect you

    By Kaleigh Werner,

    1 days ago

    American Airlines is testing a new boarding technology that could affect travelers eager to get to their seats.

    When it comes to boarding a flight, the process is typically seamless for any first-class passenger or elite member. Ticket scanning lines are quicker, more overhead bin space is available, and the time spent waiting behind other passengers in the aircraft aisle is significantly shorter. As for passengers who are seated in economy, wait times to board a plane are much longer, and the likelihood of checking your carry-on luggage is higher too.

    As a result, passengers don’t always abide by their assigned boarding zones. Rather than waiting until their designated boarding times, ticketed travelers will hop in line and sneak onto the plane before they’re technically allowed to – but not for much longer.

    American Airlines is looking to crack down on passengers who cut the line with a new technology, which can detect a passenger’s zone when they scan their ticket. According to View From the Wing , the airline has been testing the technology in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tuscon, Arizona. It will soon be tested at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

    “We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process,” American Airlines told The Independent in a statement. “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJD2x_0wGBn74P00
    American Airlines announces new technology to prevent passengers from skipping zones during the boarding process (EPA)

    The airline also revealed the success of the technology so far, which could mean frustrating times ahead for those who regularly board before their zone. Passengers are now being denied boarding entry, even if a gate attendant doesn’t look at the ticket to see the correct zone assignment. This means if a passenger attempts to skip zones and board early, the system will flag it automatically.

    Some American Airlines customers flocked to X/Twitter to complain about the new technology, admitting they’ve been cutting ahead their whole lives. Others shamed the line skipping, arguing those people are the “problem” with traveling.

    “No no no no no no no no no no no no no,” one X user wrote , while another said : “The only people that will have a problem with this ARE THE PROBLEM.”

    A third commenter argued : “It’s always been a dirty little secret that boarding zones are not part of your boarding pass QR code so when you scan your pass at the gate, the gate agent has no idea what zone you’re in unless they visually look at it.”

    The first passengers welcome to board any American Airlines flight are ConciergeKey members, an elite membership status for top-tier frequent American Airlines flyers. ConciergeKey members reportedly spend at least $50,000 a year and fly more than 200,000 miles annually.

    The next group invited to board on American Airlines are first-class passengers, active duty US military with military ID, and AAdvantage Executive Platinum travelers.

    Group two is for AAdvantage Platinum Pro and “oneworld Emerald,” while group three is reserved for AAdvantage Platinum and “oneworld Sapphire.” Group four is for AAdvantage Gold, “oneworld Ruby,” AirPass, Premium Economy, AAdvantage Executive card members, and anyone with priority boarding.

