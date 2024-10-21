Open in App
    • The Independent

    Crystal Palace’s winless run continues as Chris Wood goal earns Forest victory

    By Sunny Badwal,

    1 days ago
    Chris Wood struck his fifth goal of the campaign (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire

    Crystal Palace’s winless start to the season continued after Dean Henderson misjudged Chris Wood’s second-half strike to hand Nottingham Forest a 1-0 home win.

    Forest picked up a first win since their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in September, having found it particularly hard at home before Monday’s game, winning just their third match at the City Ground in 2024, while 18th-placed Palace’s wait for a win goes on.

    Both sides were eager to snap those respective winless runs and were each denied by the woodwork – Eddie Nketiah’s long-range effort hit the bar before Ryan Yates watched his header bounce off a post to send the sides in goalless at the break.

    The crossbar came to Forest’s rescue again in the second period as Matz Sels magnificently denied Eberechi Eze his first goal of the season but Henderson was left shaking his head as he miscalculated Wood’s volley which rolled into the net.

    Forest landed themselves in hot water with the Football Association last week and Nuno Espirito Santo served the first of his three-game touchline ban while owner Evangelos Marinakis started his five-game stadium ban.

    Nuno was forced to bring in Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga in for suspended duo Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse while Adam Wharton dropped to the bench for the first time this season in place of Will Hughes in Oliver Glasner’s attempt to end a seven-game winless run.

    Nottingham Forest fans made their feelings known about the recent FA sanctions as heavy boos rang round the stadium to drown out the Premier League anthem.

    Eze was still waiting to open his account for the season and came a whisker away from doing so as he pounced on some sloppy possession and aimed his shot marginally the wrong side of a post which left Sels rooted to the spot.

    Elliot Anderson looked to provide the spark for the hosts early on – he danced his way past three Palace defenders before stabbing a shot towards Henderson, which the ex-Forest keeper shoved out of play.

    Anderson turned creator in the next phase and put in a delicious cross onto the head of Wood, who narrowly nodded wide.

    Both sides struck the woodwork within a matter of minutes – firstly Nketiah’s audacious hit from range bounced off the goalframe before Yates nodded his header off the far post down the other end for the hosts.

    Forest missed a golden opportunity to go in at the break leading – Anderson again provided the cross for Wood but the striker was unable to direct past Henderson.

    The first chance of the second half fell for the visitors – Eze’s initial effort was saved by Sels but pushed into the path of Daichi Kamada, who was offside on the rebound.

    Palace were beginning to turn up the heat but Sels’ heroics between the sticks ensured the game was still goalless as he tipped Eze’s long-range rocket onto the upright.

    Nottingham Forest broke the deadlock in the 65th minute.

    Alex Moreno’s long ball forward was headed by Trevoh Chalobah into the path of Wood, who unleashed a first-time strike which squirmed beneath the diving Henderson.

    Forest leaned on Sels once again to take the points after he tipped Jeffrey Schlupp’s curler behind in fantastic fashion and ensure a first home victory of the season.

