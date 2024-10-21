Open in App
    • The Independent

    Man ‘kidnapped girl, 9, outside Harrods before drugging and sexually assaulting her’

    By Holly Evans,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Osh5G_0wGAO5PT00
    The girl, 9, was allegedly approached by Prussak outside Harrods department store Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    A man kidnapped a nine-year-old girl from outside Harrods in central London before drugging and sexually assaulting her in what was “every parent’s worst nightmare”, a court has heard.

    Robert Prussak, 57, approached the girl, who was lost after becoming separated from her family during a trip to London from France , on April 22 last year, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

    Prussak, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Monday wearing a light blue T-shirt and glasses and denies all the charges against him.

    Nneka Akudolu KC, prosecuting, said the girl became lost while visiting the luxury department store with her family.

    She said Prussak approached the girl outside Harrods and asked her if she needed help.

    “This defendant took advantage in a situation where a nine-year-old girl had become separated from her family,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BIWT_0wGAO5PT00
    The court heard that the girl was found with drugs in her system (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

    “He tricked her before leading her away from the last place they had seen her and back to his flat.”

    Ms Akudolu said the girl told police that Prussak had asked her a lot of questions, including whether she had her parents’ number.

    He then took her back to his apartment, where he offered her something to drink, she said.

    “Once there, she watched TV and was given a drink which she described as ‘bitter’, she didn’t like it,” Ms Akudolu said.

    “He offered her another drink which she declined but he told her that she should drink because the apartment was ‘humid’.

    “(The girl) said that he then took her to a park where she saw joggers; he took her to a corner of the park and slid his hand underneath her hoodie, his hand landing on her chest and belly.”

    Ms Akudolu said she told him to stop as she found this “weird”.

    “She said that he then pulled her trousers back to look inside her trousers before kissing her on both cheeks and then on the lips,” she said.

    Ms Akudolu said the girl, who had begun to feel ill, asked Prussak to take her to the emergency services, which he agreed to.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOweS_0wGAO5PT00
    Robert Prussak appeared at Isleworth Crown Court for trial PA) (PA Archive)

    The court heard that while the girl was with Prussak, her family were searching for her in Harrods.

    They gave a description of their daughter to staff, who then searched their CCTV network for her.

    A police officer arrived and showed the family an image of the man seen walking away with their daughter.

    Ms Akudolu said the family told the police that when they approached Harrods, they were “so mesmerised” by how big the building was that “momentarily” they were not paying attention to the children.

    “Once they looked around again, (the girl) was not with them,” she said.

    The whole family were “extremely distressed”, Ms Akudolu told the jury.

    A hunt for the nine-year-old girl was launched, with officers conducting searches of nearby shops and restaurants, and her image was circulated around museums and black cab drivers.

    The court heard that while the search was under way, Prussak and the girl were spotted walking past the Israeli embassy by a Metropolitan Police officer who had been informed that she was missing.

    The officer approached Prussak, who said he had spent the past three hours searching for police, the jury was told.

    Prussak was arrested at the scene on suspicion of kidnap.

    One of the other officers interviewed the girl, who complained about feeling ill before vomiting.

    She was taken to hospital, where she was reunited with her family, and a urine sample was collected from her.

    The sample contained diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, an antihistamine which typically causes drowsiness, the court heard.

    Prussak denies three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

    He also denies one count of kidnapping, one count of committing an offence of kidnapping with an intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of administering a substance with intent.

    The trial continues.

