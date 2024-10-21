Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Orionid meteor shower to light up night sky

    By Nina Massey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijQ25_0wFs3DpJ00
    Skygazers could catch a glimpse of celestial fireworks as debris left by Halley’s Comet lights up the night sky (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Archive

    Skygazers could catch a glimpse of celestial fireworks as debris left by Halley’s Comet lights up the night sky.

    The Orionid meteor shower is active throughout October but is expected to peak on Monday night, into the early hours of Tuesday.

    The display will produce up to 25 fast meteors an hour, with fine trains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7PPG_0wFs3DpJ00
    (PA Graphics)

    The Orionids are considered by some to be particularly special as they are actually pieces of Comet 1P/Halley, better known as Halley’s Comet.

    Although the comet swings by Earth only once every 75 to 76 years, this annual shower is some compensation for those who may miss that once-in-a-lifetime event.

    As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris which enters Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 41 miles per second.

    According to the Royal Museums Greenwich the meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye so there is no need for binoculars or a telescope, and a dark sky with limited light pollution and clear skies provide the ideal setting.

    But chances of seeing the shooting stars could be limited due to the moon being waning gibbous.

    However, the shower lasts until the first week of November so keen stargazers may be able to see some meteors from the display – which originates from the Orion constellation – at a later date.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight: Best times, places to see debris from Halley’s comet
    AL.com3 days ago
    Everything You Need to Know About Watching the Orionid Meteor Shower
    howtogeek.com4 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent2 days ago
    Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend: When and where to look up
    Fox Weather4 days ago
    Hunter’s Moon will biggest and brightest supermoon of the YEAR – exact minute to see it this week
    The US Sun8 days ago
    How much longer can the 'comet of the century' be seen in the night sky? What to know.
    The Oak Ridger5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Prince William Reveals That He and Kate Middleton Share Their Bed with an Unexpected Family Member — Here's Who!
    People4 days ago
    4 Things You Should Never Buy At A Yard Sale
    The Daily South5 days ago
    5 Haircuts That Scandinavians Are Loving Right Now
    Vogue2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent17 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel
    The Independent1 day ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Nicolas Cage sends a warning to young actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy