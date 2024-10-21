All One Direction albums set to re-enter UK chart after Liam Payne’s death

One Direction (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire

All of One Direction’s studio albums are on track to re-enter the UK albums chart top 40 following the death of Liam Payne , the Official Charts Company said.

The singer died at the age of 31 last week after he fell from the third-storey balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina .

Since then tributes have poured in for the music star, who was known for singing in the boy band formed on ITV show The X Factor in 2010.

Three of Liam Payne’s solo tracks are also expected to enter the UK singles chart (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

At the moment, the group’s second album, Take Me Home, released in 2012, looks set to re-enter at number 12, while 2013 album Midnight Memories could land at number 13.

There is also 2015’s Made In The AM, which is on track for number 15, with 2014 record Four primed for number 20.

The group’s 2011 debut record Up All Night is also expected to re-enter at number 33.

A number of the boy band’s songs are also expected to reappear on the singles chart this week, with ballad Night Changes expected to hit number 13.

Three of Payne’s solo tracks are also expected to enter the top 75, with For You with Rita Ora currently at 67, Strip That Down with Quavo currently at number 73, and his final release Teardrops expected to make its chart debut on Friday at 66.

Following his death Payne’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik said in a joint statement they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”.

Elsewhere, Kylie Minogue’s Tension II is expected to become the Australian pop star’s 10th UK number one album on Friday, as it faces competition from Rag N’ Bone Man, who is currently at number two with his latest LP What Do You Believe In?.

The rest of the albums chart top five is made up of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, Confidence Man’s 3AM (La La La), and Charli XCX’s Brat.