Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    King Charles heckled: What Indigenous Australian artefacts does Britain still possess?

    By Nadine White,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsXq5_0wFrwLSq00
    A recent study identified at least 39,000 Indigenous Australian items located across doezens of museums in the UK and Ireland via REUTERS

    An Indigenous Australian senator who accused King Charles of genocide during a fiery parliament outburst has reignited the debate about returning colonial artefacts held in Britain.

    Lidia Thorpe disrupted Charles’s welcome to the capital Canberra, shouting: “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us … Our babies, our bones, our skulls, our people. You destroyed our land”.

    Her outburst overshadowed a speech highlighting his debt to the descendants of Australia’s first inhabitants, but it was the “bones and skulls” statement that led to particular furore.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n2OX_0wFrwLSq00
    Australian senator Lidia Thorpe protests during the ceremonial welcome in Canberra for the King and Queen (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

    Britain is facing growing calls for colonial possession to be repatriated, something sections of the Australian government has for several decades lobbied for.

    At least 39,000 Indigenous Australian artefacts including bags, clubs, shields and pieces of contemporary art have been located in dozens of museums across the UK and Ireland, a joint study by the British Museum and the Australian Research Council found.

    Among the worst accusations levied at Britain during Australia’s colonial period include murder, rape and the spreading of disease. While further accusations include the collecting of body parts for scientific purposes and “race research”.

    According to academic Paul Turnbull, “Darwinian” scientists obtained and examined Australian ancestral remains in order to “prove their evolutionary inferiority and thereby legitimate their violent dispossession and near enslavement”.

    The population of Indigenous people was an estimated 750,000 people in the pre-colonial era, the Aboriginal Heritage Office has calculated, and plummeted by some 90 per cent following English occupation, according to research.

    Some museums, including the Natural History Museum in London, have also held skulls and human remains collected during the colonial settlement of Australia.

    Last year, the Pitt Rivers Museum and Oxford University Museum of Natural History announced the return of 11 Aboriginal ancestors’ remains to Australia .

    In 2019, the Natural History Museum and Manchester Museum also returned Aboriginal remains. The institutions handed over 174 items, including arm bands and baskets, to the Aboriginal Anindilyakwa community based within Australia’s Northern Territory.

    Over 1,000 ancestors have now been returned from the UK to Australia, the National Indigenous Times has reported.

    “The Australian High Commission has done a lot of work on the return of artifacts — we continue to do that, both in respect of the British Museum, but also other holders of Australian indigenous artifacts,” Stephen Francis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, said last year.

    “I think there’s a much greater appreciation now than there was previously of the need to be fully respectful of indigenous communities.

    “We take very seriously, particularly in a referendum year, our obligations and responsibility to our indigenous communities and First Nations people.”

    The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Businessman avoids jail after sending funds to nephew in Syria
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    I wasn’t able to get an abortion. Now I’m raising my rapist’s baby: One woman’s devastating story highlighting the reality of reproductive care in America
    The Independent7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts
    The Independent1 day ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Where’s Ivanka? Why Trump’s daughter is notably absent from campaign trail
    The Independent2 days ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Rapper was ‘core member’ of violent street gang 67, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    A fifth-grader was expelled from private school over rap lyrics and emojis. Now his parents are suing
    The Independent1 day ago
    NC residents bemoan Trump visit that clogged up their hurricane-devastated roads and closed businesses
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Mother pays tribute to ‘beloved’ sons who were among five killed in M6 crash
    The Independent1 day ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy