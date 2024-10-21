Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    MPs demand answers over fears UK officials’ phones hacked during Chagos negotiations

    By Millie Cooke and David Maddox,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fim5k_0wFrvou000
    Stephen Doughty was asked about phone hacking in the House of Commons Parliament TV

    The government has been pressed to provide answers after leaked recordings sparked fears the British High Commission in Mauritius had its phones hacked around the time the UK opened negotiations for the handover of the Chagos Islands .

    On Sunday, The Independent revealed that British high commissioner Charlotte Pierre was hit in a huge leak of purported phone conversations between high-profile Mauritian figures.

    Pressure is now building on the government to address the potential security breach.

    Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary asked: “It has been reported today that there is an investigation underway into a major hack of the British commission’s phones during the Chagos Island talks. What action is the government taking to address this potentially major security breach?”

    Responding, foreign office minister Stephen Doughty said: “In regard to the points you raised about in the media, alleged hacks, those are subject to an ongoing police investigation in Mauritius, so I don’t want to comment. But my understanding is they’re historic, rather than relating to the recent negotiation period.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcwHd_0wFrvou000
    The Chagos issue is sensitive due to the secretive joint UK-US air base on Diego Garcia (DoD/AFP via Getty)

    Multiple sources told The Independent that the conversation is thought to have taken place around the autumn of 2022, meaning it is likely to have occurred towards the start, or just ahead of, the negotiations over the Indian Ocean islands.

    Pressure is set to continue on Tuesday when Nigel Farage has a question on the Chagos Islands during the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) questions session in the House of Commons.

    Tory MPs have indicated they plan to follow his question with enquiries on whether Mauritius was “negotiating in good faith” following The Independent revelations.

    The Chagos issue is sensitive due to the secretive joint UK-US air base on Diego Garcia (the largest island in the Chagos archipelago). The deal struck by the government allows the UK to retain the facility for the next 100 years, but there are concerns the agreement will open up the islands to Chinese interference.

    On Sunday, the FCDO confirmed police in Mauritius are investigating after audio of apparent discussions between Ms Pierre and other political figures were featured on the Mauritian Facebook page “Missie Moustass (Mr Moustache)”.

    The clips are claimed to feature a conversation between Ms Pierre and local businessman Ken Arian, chief executive of Airport Holdings, who has recently welcomed the “decolonisation” of the Chagos Islands.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOYVA_0wFrvou000
    The government struck a deal allowing the UK to retain the Diego Garcia base for the next 100 years (Reuters)

    It is understood that one of a number of complaints to the police in Mauritius came from the High Commission and that neither phone tapping nor AI manipulation have been ruled out yet.

    Outgoing prime minister Pravind Jugnauth denied his administration was behind the suspected leaks during a youth political rally of the Alliance Lepep in his constituency, Quartier Militaire and Moka.

    He denounced the recordings as “fabricated conspiracies and falsehoods”, claiming artificial intelligence is “being used to manipulate voices and create fake conversations”.

    But several apparent victims of the phone tapping told The Independent the recordings are genuine.

    Shakeel Mohamed – a senior barrister, former leader of the opposition in Mauritius and a candidate in the upcoming election for the Labour Party of Mauritius – said several phone calls he had made were contained in the leak.

    He said that using AI as a defence is “preposterous”, explaining that such advanced technology doesn’t exist in Creole.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Voices: Labour has made yet another misstep — and now Keir Starmer has a Trump problem
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Businessman avoids jail after sending funds to nephew in Syria
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    I wasn’t able to get an abortion. Now I’m raising my rapist’s baby: One woman’s devastating story highlighting the reality of reproductive care in America
    The Independent7 hours ago
    O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts
    The Independent1 day ago
    Where’s Ivanka? Why Trump’s daughter is notably absent from campaign trail
    The Independent2 days ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent1 day ago
    Rapper was ‘core member’ of violent street gang 67, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump confidant Laura Loomer claims she is ‘blacker’ than Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    A fifth-grader was expelled from private school over rap lyrics and emojis. Now his parents are suing
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent1 day ago
    Minnesota poll worker fired after leaving thousands of ballots unattended in open car trunk
    The Independent2 days ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Eminem ‘to introduce Obama’ at Harris rally in Detroit after disparaging Trump remarks
    The Independent1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy