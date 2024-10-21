Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Woman arrested 30 years after a baby’s body was found discarded in a shopping bag

    By Andrea Cavallier,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2eWV_0wFrhjYf00
    Pamela Ferreyra is charged with one count of murder in the death of a newborn baby found in trash in 1994 Monterey County Sheriff’s Department

    Nearly three decades ago, a California man searching for aluminum cans made a horrific discovery when he came across the body of a lifeless newborn stuffed inside a shopping bag.

    The baby boy, believed to be about three days old, was wrapped in a pink and blue blanket inside a red shopping bag at what authorities referred to as an “unofficial garbage dump” on Garin Road in Monterey County on December 3, 1994.

    Now, after 30 years, a woman who deputies say is the infant’s mother, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department announced this week.

    Investigators say advances in DNA technology helped lead them to the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Ferreyra, who has been charged with one count of murder in the infant’s death.

    The baby’s cause of death has not been released. According to newspaper reports in 1994, the remains were too decomposed, but coroner officials determined he was a few days old and had not been stillborn, SFGate reported.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuRON_0wFrhjYf00
    Pamela Ferreyra was arrested on suspicion of murder 30 years after her baby son was found dead in a shopping bag (Monterey County Sheriff’s Department)

    When the baby was found, he was “neatly dressed” in a turquoise sleeper suit, blue jumper and white socks and cap, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, which also reported that he was likely born outside of a hospital due to his “longer-than-usual umbilical cord.”

    Authorities at the time questioned residents in the area of Garin and Lewis roads, where the baby was found, but were not able to identify the mother or the baby and the case went cold.

    The infant was named Baby Garin for the road where he was found, and because the name means protection, Monterey County Sheriff Tina M. Nieto said in a statement at a news conference on Friday.

    “We named the baby Garin not only for the area where he was found but also because we stand as guardians for our community,” she said. “The name Garin means protection. Every child deserves protection and people to advocate and seek justice for them.”

    Baby Garin’s case was reopened last year by a new cold case task force and the sheriff’s department submitted DNA from the baby, which led them to Ferreyra.

    Task force detectives “were then able to conduct follow-up interviews and obtained DNA samples which ultimately led to the identification of Baby Garin’s mother,” Rosas said.

    Ferreyra was taken into custody last week and arraigned on Friday. She is being held at the Monterey County Jail on a $1 million bond.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEDIV_0wFrhjYf00
    Ferreyra was arraigned Friday on one count of murder in the death of the baby boy (Monterey County Sheriff’s Department)

    “If you ask any law enforcement professional, they will tell you that the hardest case to investigate is any involving crimes against children,” Rosas said.

    “These are emotional cases that one does not easily, if ever, forget.”

    Assistant District Attorney Matt L’Heureux said Ferreyra has other children. She is an in-home health care provider, according to multiple local news outlets.

    “Some of them seem to think that they have gotten away with it and are very surprised,” L’Heureux said at the press conference.

    “Some of them have been waiting for that knock on the door for decades. I couldn’t tell you which situation this falls under, but we’re happy that this day has come.”

    L’Heureux added that he hopes this case will encourage people to come forward in other cold cases their task force is investigating.

    “These cases still matter,” he said. “We care about all victims regardless of whenever these crimes took place.

    “We’re not going to stop working until these cases get solved.”

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marvin Jones
    2d ago
    if truly guilty her place in is fully reserved
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    I wasn’t able to get an abortion. Now I’m raising my rapist’s baby: One woman’s devastating story highlighting the reality of reproductive care in America
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Girlfriend called ‘controlling’ after asking boyfriend not to wear Crocs on dates
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Susan Smith fights for prison release 30 years after drowning her children in fake carjacking
    The Independent2 days ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent2 days ago
    Neighbors complained about a terrible smell. Weeks later, a man was accused of murdering his mom and half brother
    The Independent1 day ago
    Squatters take over dead man’s home with his body inside and continue to live there for weeks
    The Independent1 day ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent1 day ago
    Businessman avoids jail after sending funds to nephew in Syria
    The Independent8 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Mother pays tribute to ‘beloved’ sons who were among five killed in M6 crash
    The Independent1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mom who killed her two kids, aged 8 and 4, and staged it to look like suicide is jailed for life
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Texas mom-of-four disappeared two weeks ago. Now her husband’s business associate has been arrested
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy