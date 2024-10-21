Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    A teenage girl rebuffed a boy’s advances. So he allegedly killed her stepdad in front of her pregnant mom

    By Graig Graziosi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bunu_0wFq9UwY00
    Cristian Gasca Martinez, 17, has been charged in the shooting death of Osvaldo Casas, 37, in Houston, Texas. Prosecutors said Martinez shot Casas after the victim’s 16-year-old daughter rejected his romantic advances Houston Police Department

    A 16-year-old girl in Texas rejected the romantic advances of a 17-year-old boy who had allegedly been stalking her. The 17-year-old then, according to prosecutors, shot and killed the girl’s stepfather, leaving him to die in the arms of his pregnant wife.

    Cristian Gasca Martinez, 17, has been arrested and charged with the August 10 murder of 37-year-old Osvaldo Casas. He was charged in Houston on October 17, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram .

    Martinez had allegedly been stalking Casas' stepdaughter. Prosecutors argued in court that he shot and killed Casas in retaliation after the 16-year-old rejected his romantic interest. Casas was a father of three.

    "He was upset that basically, my daughter didn't want to date him," Judith Molina, the girl's mother, told ABC 13 .

    She also showed the broadcaster a log of dozens of anonymous calls made to her home, most of which she assumes were from Martinez.

    Around noon on the day he was shot, Casas was warned by his neighbors that a dark vehicle had been slowly driving past his home, police said. The day prior, someone had vandalized Casas' car.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k68vc_0wFq9UwY00
    Osvaldo Casas, 37, of Houston, was shot and killed outside his home in August. The suspect in his killing was allegedly angry that Casas’ 16-year-old stepdaughter had rebuffed his romantic feelings (Courtesy of Casas family)

    When Casas went up to the car to confront the occupant, he was shot. He wandered back to his house, but then collapsed.

    Casas' pregnant wife attempted CPR to save him and called emergency responders. They found Casas unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

    Blanca Aguirre, Casas' mother, told KHOU that he "died in her hands."

    The family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs after Casas' death.

    "Osvaldo was a man of deep love and kindness," his wife wrote. "He was loved by so many in our community and never hesitated to lend a helping hand."

    She also noted that their son was born on August 23, just 13 days after Casas' death.

    Martinez was arrested and is being held in the Harris County Jail on na $200,000 bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, October 21.

    Comments / 472
    Add a Comment
    Roy Barb
    3h ago
    He would not of made it to jail.
    Jeffrey Schwarz
    6h ago
    That'll show her. She did the smart thing and dumped this degenerate.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom Delivers Her Newborn, Then Learns Devastating News that Her 18-Year-Old Son Had Died in a Shooting
    People15 days ago
    Woman locked a truck to escape her boyfriend. She then died as his gun went off while trying to break the window, cops say
    The Independent29 days ago
    'You slept with my wife!': Man murdered soldier brother when confronted about affair with victim's spouse while he was deployed overseas, cops say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    ‘I told you I was going to get you:’ Man stabs ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child 10 times in 3rd assault in 3 months
    Law & Crime29 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    El Chapo sons confirm worst kept cartel secret: there's a plea deal in the works
    ABC 7 Chicago1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Man wanted his girlfriend to ‘feel the pain he felt’ as he thought she was cheating on him, so he beat her to death in their apartment using baseball bats, a hammer, and a screwdriver; found guilty
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent7 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Couples who end up more like roommates than lovers usually display these 8 behaviors (without realizing it)
    personalbrandingblog.com5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Man died after cocaine bag 'exploded in his mouth'
    BBC2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Texas Teacher Caught in Unfinished House with Underage Student Miles Away From School: Police
    lawyerherald.com16 days ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent21 days ago
    Tennessee Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Pregnant Ex 10 Times Told Her 'I Was Gonna Get You,' Cops Say
    lawyerherald.com28 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    2 Brothers Shot and Killed Attempting to Help Neighbor Fleeing Abusive Boyfriend: Police
    TooFab2 days ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent2 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy