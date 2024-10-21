This Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser bundle is reduced from £70 to £35

Back in the make-up fuelled days of 2017, Liz Earle’s hot cloth cleanser was the talk of the town and the only face wash you wanted by the bathroom sink as you rinsed away that heavy cut crease, liquid lipstick and caterpillar brows, which often came courtesy of the Anastasia Beverly Hills dipbrow (£19, Lookfantastic.com ).

If you’re not familiar with the hot cloth cleanser, which has now been rebranded as ‘cleanse and polish’ (£18, Lookfantastic.com ), it smells like a spa, is a thick, creamy balm and melts away make-up (even waterproof) with ease. In recent years cleansing balms from the likes of Elemis and Then I Met You have taken to the stage, but we haven’t forgotten about Liz.

For those of us with skin in need of a big drink of water, Liz Earle has come to save the day in 2024 and you can now grab three of the brand’s nourishing hydration heroes – the cleanser, the instant boost skin tonic (£18, Lookfantastic.com ) and the skin repair light cream (£28, Lookfantastic.com ) – together with 50 per cent off (was £70, now £35, Lookfantastic.com ).

Liz Earle hydration boosting routine: Was £70, now £35, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

To give a bit more detail, the Liz Earle instant skin tonic is an IndyBest-approved toner pick and its ingredients include soothing aloe vera, humectant (water attracting) glycerin and vitamin E , and its feel is lightweight and cooling. Testing the product, our reviewer – Rachel Fiddes – found that “Liz Earle instant boost skin tonic is the perfect all-rounder for soothing, refreshing and brightening the skin.” As for the skin types we’d recommend it for, it’s ideally suited to normal to dry skin types with its alcohol-free formula. With the included soybean oil being comodogenic, we wouldn’t perhaps recommend it for oily skin, but those with combination skin may find it calming on any dry patches in colder weather.

As for the cream, it was voted the best overall in our guide to moisturisers for sensitive skin , with our tester commenting that “this moisturiser is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a simple formula that makes a difference to hydration, while also soothing any redness. It’s light to the touch and dries fast, but locks in 72 hours’s worth of moisture that can even be felt the following morning.” Its ingredient benefits include vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and nourishing avocado oil, not to mention the misted glass jar is uncharacteristically luxe for its mid-range price.

Read more: The Ordinary’s anti-ageing hero products are currently half price

Lastly, but by no means least, is the hero cleanse and polish. Described by us as “one of our favourite cleansers of all time,” the Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser features cocoa butter, redness-reducing chamomile and glycerin. When testing, IndyBest’s Olivia Perl said: “It removed all of my make-up with no trouble and didn’t require any scrubbing or harsh actions on my skin. Will I keep using it? Definitely. It’s an absolute staple skincare product that I come back to time and time again thanks to its reliability and consistency.” This one is a surefire hit for every skin time and, much like our tester, we can’t fault it.

With three highly and IndyBest-rated formulas in this bundle, plus 50 per cent (£35) off, we can’t pass up on this limited-time deal, be it for us or some ahead-of-the-game Christmas organising. Don’t sleep on it...

Buy now

For more skincare picks, browse our round-up of the best cleansing balms to remove make-up and nourish skin