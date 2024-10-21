The best time to book your 2025 holiday, according to an expert

You can currently get money off a flight to the Maldives

It’s getting grim outside in the UK, darkness is coming earlier and the cold is about to hit.

About now is the time the country starts daydreaming of a holiday.

But according to experts , anyone hoping to plan a long-haul trip in the first part of the year may have already left it too late. In fact, the advantages of booking early far outweigh any financial gains to be made by scooping up last-minute deals these days.

“Booking short-haul flights five months in advance can save you just under 50% across flight and accommodation costs, whereas six months is recommended for long-haul with further price reductions rising to 55%,” says Tim Hentschel, travel expert from HotelPlanner.

Here are some more tips for perfecting your holiday planning…

It pays to be an early bird

Tour operators and airlines are eager to fill spaces, so there are plenty of deals to entice people to book early.

“By booking ahead, you’ll have access to the best flight seats, hotels and room options, such as family rooms or sea views, while also benefiting from early booking offers (EBOs) and low-deposit options,” says Mike Collins, managing director of Tropical Sky. “We currently have some great examples of 2025 early booking offers including savings of £500pp for a trip to the Maldives and to St Lucia.

“Airlines also often offer reasonably priced upgrades to premium cabins for those who book ahead,” Collins adds.

Families travelling in peak periods shouldn’t waste any time

“If you are truly flexible in terms of where and when you can travel, leaving it late and playing ‘holiday roulette’ can pay off with some excellent late deals,” notes the team from TravelSupermarket. “But you won’t find many last-minute bargains in peak dates, so be aware that choice will be limited and last-minute prices can actually rise, not fall – even for package holidays.”

They also warn that any holiday involving a low-cost or scheduled flight is highly unlikely to get cheaper, except on off-peak dates to a destination that is not currently popular: “Prices for these trips only ever go upwards.”

Pre-Christmas is the best time to book a ski break

Ski, snow sun and fun – a happy family on ski holiday

“With last year’s cost-of-living crisis fading, this year has seen peak dates in the ski industry especially booking out much earlier,” says Richard Sinclair, CEO of SNO, one of the UK’s leading ski holiday providers. “Weeks like the February half-term are already over 80% booked, so booking early has become essential this winter.”

Right now, he says, is the best time to be making plans.

“Bookings can slow down when skiers focus on Christmas shopping, which is why there are some strong discounts on offer now, so travellers should make the most of this shift in focus to secure good deals. If you see a really big saving such as a BOGOF [buy-one-get-one-free] lift-pass deal, it’s worth booking your holiday quickly, as those are the deals that sell out first.”

Longer lead times are needed for long-haul trips

Post-pandemic, flight prices soared – and so too has the demand for seats. Most planes on long-haul journeys are running at full capacity, so getting a favourable time slot and price means booking months ahead.

“As a rule of thumb, the ideal time to book long-haul flights is between six and eight months ahead of your departure date, as this is when airlines tend to have their best-value deals,” says Jan Luescher, CEO of travel social network, ASMALLWORLD.

Look out for sales and price changes

A tropical beach on Phi Phi island in Southern Thailand

All being said, there may still be room for some bargain-hunting at certain points of the year.

“Keep an eye out for sales during specific times of the year, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or January sales, when many travel companies offer discounts,” says Hentschel.

Use flight comparison websites and set price alerts for your chosen destinations, this can help you find a good deal when prices drop. Airline and hotel prices are fluid and dynamic and can change by the minute, so booking during non-peak hours is also a great hack to save money.