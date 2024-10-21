Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Paul Di’Anno death: Former Iron Maiden singer dies at 66

    By Kevin E G Perry,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OwQx_0wFpexCu00
    Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno, who has died at the age of 66, performing at Sweden Rock Festival in June 2014 Steve Johnston/Shutterstock

    Paul Di’Anno, the former frontman of Iron Maiden , has died aged 66.

    The Chingford -born heavy metal singer was the lead vocalist for the group between 1978 and 1981, and sang on their first two albums.

    His death was announced on Monday (October 21) in a statement by his record label Conquest Music, who said they “are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory,” per MetalTalk . He died at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

    No cause of death was announced.

    Di’Anno was born Paul Andrews on May 17, 1958, and grew up in East London. He spent his early years supporting himself as a butcher and chef while singing in heavy metal bands.

    Iron Maiden was formed in 1975 by bassist-songwriter Steve Harris. They recruited Di’Anno in November 1978 after a chance meeting at the Red Lion pub in Leytonstone. In Mick Wall’s book Iron Maiden: Run to the Hills, the Authorised Biography , Harris was quoted as saying: “There’s sort of a quality in Paul’s voice, a raspiness in his voice, or whatever you want to call it, that just gave it this great edge.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdZPR_0wFpexCu00
    Iron Maiden in 1981: (left-right) Steve Harris, Clive Burr, Paul Di’Anno, Adrian Smith and Dave Murray (Robert Ellis/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Di’Anno sang on Iron Maiden’s influential self-titled debut album in 1980, and on their follow-up album Killers in 1981. However, as the band gained success and began touring internationally , they began to doubt that Di’Anno was capable of meeting the demands of the band due to his issues with drug addiction.

    In Wall’s biography, Di’Anno recalled: “It wasn’t just that I was snorting a bit of coke, though; I was just going for it non-stop, 24 hours a day, every day... the band had commitments piling up that went on for months, years, and I just couldn’t see my way to the end of it. I knew I’d never last the whole tour. It was too much.”

    After being fired from Iron Maiden in 1981, Di’Anno fronted his own band called Di’Anno from 1983 to 1985. Later bands included Gogmagog, Battlezone, Praying Mantis and Killers.

    In their statement, Conquest Music added: “Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.”

    “His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast , was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.”

    Di’Anno married five times and has six children. In 2021, a CrowdFunder was launched to help him pay for knee surgery after several years of poor health.

    Comments / 704
    Add a Comment
    Godless Mortal
    6h ago
    Never heard of him
    Learn your vs you're
    16h ago
    66, wow that wasn't isn't too old at all.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright
    RadarOnline9 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Pamela Anderson, 57, Looks Ageless In A Flowy Skirt And Minimal Makeup To Promote Her New Cookbook As Fans React: 'She's Aged Very Well'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
    RadarOnline16 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com6 days ago
    Joanna Gaines' teen daughter Ella takes center stage as emotional star shares new home video
    HELLO3 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    Teresa Earnhardt Rezoning 400 Acres Of Dale Earnhardt’s Farm To Be Turned Into An Industrial Complex
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    What cats really mean when they stay near you
    Vision Pet Care7 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent4 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent5 days ago
    Toxicology Tests Reveal Liam Payne Was High on Killer Cocktail of Crack, 'Pink Cocaine' and More Before Horrific Hotel Death — As His Devastated Dad 'Refuses to Leave Side' of His Boy's Body
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Cause Of Death Announced For '16 and Pregnant' Reality Star
    The Spun1 day ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds5 days ago
    Two jailed for machete fight in beer garden
    BBC2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy