Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Navy veteran, 88, tells of love for home he has bought twice

    By Claire Hayhurst,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195Ekb_0wFQkSO600
    Brian Howlett, 88, first bought the house in Devon in 1977 (Carolyn Mendelsohn/PA)

    A Navy veteran has told how he loves his home so much he bought it twice – even returning to England from New Zealand after hearing it was on the market.

    Brian Howlett, 88, who was born in Hull , joined the Navy at the age of 15 and served as a radio operator across the world for 17 years.

    He met his wife, Janet, while working in Portsmouth when he was 17 and they married four years later, with the couple who had two children then buying a house in Honiton, Devon, in 1977.

    Mr and Mrs Howlett remained in the home until 2002, when they sold it after retiring to join their daughter and granddaughter in New Zealand.

    I missed it so much I bought it again when I saw it was up for sale, I couldn’t not. It’s where my children grew up, where I lived with my wife and where I have pursued my hobby

    Brian Howlett

    Before leaving, they asked the buyers of their house to let them know if they ever planned to sell it and to give them first refusal.

    Four years later, Mr Howlett and his wife received a call to say the house was on the market – and returned to England to buy it again, moving in during 2007.

    Mr Howlett now lives in the property alone, after the death of his wife Janet, and receives live-in care through The Good Care Group following a stroke.

    “I have lived in my house for 40 plus years – although I did sell it and move away to New Zealand for a few years,” Mr Howlett said.

    “I missed it so much I bought it again when I saw it was up for sale, I couldn’t not. It’s where my children grew up, where I lived with my wife and where I have pursued my hobby.

    “I used to be an amateur radio operator and would talk to people all over the world in my radio room – I still have my Axminster radio all these years later and couldn’t bear to part with it.”

    The Howlett family first lived in Portsmouth with daughter Debbie and son Gareth, before moving to Honiton in Devon.

    Mr Howlett left the Navy in 1969 and was employed as a communications instructor with the Civil Service from that year, later working in Saudi Arabia while his family remained in Devon.

    He retired at the age of 69 in 2002 and moved to Dunedin, New Zealand, with wife Janet to be close to daughter Debbie, who was living there.

    They bought back their house in Honiton at the end of 2006, and moved back in at the beginning of 2007.

    We are incredible at making attachments to things, whether that’s pets, the wallpaper, memorable objects or the view of the garden

    Darren Kennedy, The Good Care Group

    Mr Howlett said the couple had loved their Devon home, where their children grew up and they hosted many dinner parties, and could not resist returning to it.

    Following the death of his wife, Mr Howlett had a stroke which led to him spending time in hospital and then temporary care.

    For the past three years, he has been looked after by a carer named Winter, from The Good Care Group. She lives in his home for six weeks at a time, taking a break of two weeks when his second carer, Monica , takes over.

    Darren Kennedy, managing director of The Good Care Group, urged the government to ensure older people are able to be cared for at home.

    He said this would maintain their wellbeing, while alleviating pressure on the healthcare system.

    “Almost all of us have spent our entire lives living in just a handful of homes, bringing up families, being brought up by our parents and growing up with siblings along the way,” Mr Kennedy said.

    “We are incredible at making attachments to things, whether that’s pets, the wallpaper, memorable objects or the view of the garden.

    “Our homes are where we have spent thousands of hours, filling them with material things that are precious to us, as well as irreplaceable memories.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts
    The Independent1 day ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Texas man accused of stalking and killing coworker after spiraling ‘obsession’ with length of her breaks
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Neighbors complained about a terrible smell. Weeks later, a man was accused of murdering his mom and half brother
    The Independent17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent1 day ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent1 day ago
    A fifth-grader was expelled from private school over rap lyrics and emojis. Now his parents are suing
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent2 days ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Squatters take over dead man’s home with his body inside and continue to live there for weeks
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Rapper was ‘core member’ of violent street gang 67, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Mother pays tribute to ‘beloved’ sons who were among five killed in M6 crash
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy