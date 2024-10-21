Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    This is what changing the clocks can do to your health

    By Kate Ng,

    2 days ago

    At 2am on the last Sunday in October every year, the clocks go backwards in the UK, which signals the beginning of shorter days.

    This year, the clocks will go backwards by one hour at 2am on Sunday 27 October, giving us an extra hour in bed as we prepare for the colder winter months.

    While most of us welcome an extra hour’s sleep, the system of changing the clocks twice a year can be controversial due to health and behavioural concerns linked to shifting sleeping patterns and adapting to darker evenings. And, some studies have shown it disrupts the body’s natural sleep cycles, which can affect both physical and mental health.

    So what is the impact of turning back the clocks on our health?

    How does changing the clock impact physical health?

    The human brain has a biological clock, also known as a circadian rhythm, that runs on a 24-hour cycle.

    Whether it is gaining an extra hour or losing an hour of sleep, this disrupts the sleep cycle and can be difficult for some people to adjust back to a normal schedule. Disturbed sleep could also potentially lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

    A 2019 study by researchers at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital examined the impact of sleep deficiency on heart disease in mice. It found that, after 16 weeks, mice who had their sleep cycles disrupted developed larger arterial plaques compared to the mice with normal sleep patterns.

    The sleep-deficient mice also had twice the level of certain white blood cells in their circulation, and lower amounts of hypocretin, a hormone that plays a key role in regulating sleep and wake states.

    “This appears to be the most direct demonstration yet of the molecular connections linking blood and cardiovascular risk factors to sleep health,” said Dr Michael Twery, director of the National Heart, Lunch and Blood Institute’s National Centre on Sleep Disorders Research in the US.

    Losing an hour of sleep during the time change in the spring has been linked to a surge in heart attacks and strokes. In the US, hospitals report a 24 per cent spike in heart attack visits every year on the Monday after the clocks go forward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Orn_0wFPyAFJ00
    Turning the clocks back means an extra hour in bed (Getty Images)

    Research has also shown an increase in car accidents when the clocks go back in the colder months as drivers adapt to the time change.

    According to data by Zurich Insurance , drivers are more likely to have an accident between 4pm and 7pm in November, as the evenings get darker earlier. After the clocks change, the company noted a 10 to 15 per cent increase in accident volumes during that time compared to the rest of the day.

    How does changing the clock impact mental health?

    When the clocks go back in the autumn, we get an extra hour of daylight in the morning – however, this only lasts a couple of weeks before the days shorten and the sunrise gets later and later.

    On the shortest day of the year, the 21 or 22 December, the UK enjoys less than eight hours of sunlight.

    The increased hours of darkness can result in low mood and depression in some people, as well as fatigue, muscle pain and weakened bones due to a lack of vitamin D from exposure to sunlight.

    Some people also experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as a result of the shorter days. According to the NHS , SAD symptoms include a persistent low mood, loss of interest in normal everyday activities, irritability, feelings of despair or guilt, and sleeping for longer than normal.

    The health service says that the lack of sunlight may stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus from working properly, which may affect the production of melatonin (a sleep hormone) and serotonin (a mood hormone), as well as the body’s circadian rhythm.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Decision expected on new Alzheimer’s treatment
    The Independent14 hours ago
    O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cost of living crisis is bringing back this Renaissance-era disease
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Poland alleges Russian sabotage and is closing one of Moscow's consulates
    The Independent20 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    A fifth-grader was expelled from private school over rap lyrics and emojis. Now his parents are suing
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Susan Smith fights for prison release 30 years after drowning her children in fake carjacking
    The Independent1 day ago
    Boxer Imane Khelif makes major decision just months after Olympic gender row
    The Independent20 hours ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent13 hours ago
    The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals celebrity who had ‘salty’ reaction to her cancer diagnosis
    The Independent1 day ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent19 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent1 day ago
    Owner needed plastic surgery after Cane Corso turned on her during dog attack
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy