    • The Independent

    Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

    By Ellie Ng,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007W5J_0wFPfy2u00
    Victoria Thomas Bowen pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (PA Video) PA Wire

    A woman has pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea during the general election campaign.

    Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

    Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was doused with the liquid and hit by the cup after it was thrown as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on June 4.

    He had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

    Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

    Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to December 16 and told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

    “This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected Member of Parliament.

    “I take a serious view of these offences.

    “I am seeking a pre-sentence report which will consider all options for sentence.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHijb_0wFPfy2u00
    Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (4th from left) and Victoria Thomas Bowen (6th from left) arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA Video) (PA Wire)

    In a witness statement read out in court, Mr Farage said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

    “I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign,” he added.

    Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident and told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day, the court heard.

    She told officers she “does not agree with his political views”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3582aJ_0wFPfy2u00
    Nigel Farage had objects thrown at him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley in the run-up to the General Election (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

    She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”.

    Giving details from her police interview, prosecutor Nishma Shah told the court: “She acknowledges that this was an assault and that the liquid would have gone over the jackets of him and others and caused them to get cleaning, but she states that Nigel would be able to afford this.

    “She states she did not regret her actions.”

    Thomas Bowen told police she did not intend the cup to hit Mr Farage.

    When questioned on why she changed her plea on the day of trial, Andrew Price, defending, told the judge: “This case has had a tremendous impact on this defendant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sb3wJ_0wFPfy2u00
    Victoria Thomas Bowen will be sentenced on December 16 (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

    “There have been a number of threats made against this defendant and she as much as possible wanted to put it out of her mind and avoid making the decision that she ultimately has come to.”

    The barrister earlier made a successful application to the court to allow his client not to read her address out in open court, explaining one individual had made “very severe threats” concerning the case and had been outside court on Monday morning.

    Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, was granted unconditional bail before her sentencing.

    She has more than 44,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, and lists “content creator” as her profession on her account.

    She posted a video to her Instagram story as she left court after Monday’s hearing, showing members of the press photographing her exiting the building.

    Disagreeing with someone’s political views is not an excuse to use violence or intimidation

    Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, Essex Polic

    Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, from Essex Police , said: “It is vital that democracy is allowed to take place and we police without fear or favour.

    “Disagreeing with someone’s political views is not an excuse to use violence or intimidation.

    “Elected officials and people standing for elected office, like any member of the public, must be allowed to go about their business without fear for their safety.”

    In August, Josh Greally, of Clowne, Derbyshire, was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting throwing a coffee cup and another item at Mr Farage as he campaigned on his battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on June 11.

    During a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019, Mr Farage had a banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.

    “Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.

