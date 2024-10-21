Open in App
    Becky Sauerbrunn and over 100 women's soccer players protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco

    By Via AP news wire,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ2KC_0wFMWxh900
    2034 WCup-Saudi-Human Rights ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema are among more than 100 women's soccer players who have signed an open letter protesting FIFA 's sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco.

    The letter calls the deal, which includes sponsorship at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil , "much worse than an own goal," citing Saudi Arabia's record on the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people and the impact of Aramco's oil and gas production on climate change.

    Sauerbrunn voiced concern for women who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

    “The safety of those women, the rights of women, LGBTQ+ rights and the health of the planet need to take a much bigger priority over FIFA making more money,” Sauerbrunn said in comments via campaign group Athletes Of The World.

    The letter calls on FIFA to replace Aramco “with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet,” and to give players a voice on the ethical implications of future sponsorship deals.

    “This letter shows that as players this is what we don’t want to stand for and accept within women’s football. It’s simple: this sponsorship is contradicting FIFA’s own commitments to human rights and the planet," Miedema said.

    FIFA's deal with Aramco was announced in April as part of ever-closer ties between Saudi Arabia and world soccer's governing body. FIFA is expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 men's World Cup in December. It is the only candidate for the tournament.

    “FIFA values its partnership with Aramco and its many others commercial and rights partners. FIFA is an inclusive organisation with many commercial partners also supporting other organizations in football and other sports,” world soccer's governing body said in an emailed statement Monday, adding that commercial revenue is reinvested into developing women's soccer.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Mike Dumford
    2d ago
    bloody house of Saud.
