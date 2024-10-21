Don’t ditch SPF this winter, this affordable moisturiser with sunscreen is just £13

It’s 20 per cent off right now iStock/The Independent

At this point, the CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30 (was £16.50, now £13.20, Lookfantastic.com ) is a skincare hall of famer. It’s hydrating without being greasy, adequetly sun protecting without feeling heavy and, for the colder months, it’s the perfect product for day-to-day.

We know what you’re thinking: why would I need SPF when it’s going to be cloudy for the foreseeable? Well, it’s widely confirmed by dermatologists that SPF is one of the most effective ways to prevent signs of ageing on the skin when worn every day. Indeed, consultant dermatologist Dr. Angela Tewari told IndyBest that she herself would use it daily “particularly for the cosmetic anti-aging benefits of sunscreen.” Retinol may be effective at post-fine line treatment, but wearing an SPF through all four seasons is one of the best methods to halt the fine lines in the tracks all together, trust us (and Dr. Tewari).

With 20 per cent off right now, we think CeraVe’s AM facial moisturising lotion is the best way to keep your skin equipped with sun protection come rain or shine. Keep reading to discover why and shop now, before this reduction passes you by.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30 with ceramides: Was £16.50, now £13.20, Lookfantastic.com

(CeraVe/The Independent)

Dubbing it the best SPF moisturiser for shoppers with normal skin our tester praised how “it instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny.” With regards to the key ingredients, it features ceramides to keep skin – especially dryer, mature skin – hydrated and youthful looking, while niacinamide works to keep excess shine at bay.

What’s more, the cream includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin for all-day hydration from the air itself. Because these ingredients are humectants, this essentially means that they draw moisture from the environment around you to keep the skin glowing and quenched.

Our reviewer added finally that “it’s also easy to apply and small enough to be popped in a bag for on-the-go.” For sub-£15 today, you’d be hard pushed to find a better two-in-one everyday SPF moisturiser.

