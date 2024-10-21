The best headphones deals we’re expecting this Black Friday

You can already find great deals on our top-rated headphones and wireless earbuds. The Independent

Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute, a set of workout earbuds or a premium pair of over-ear headphones for listening at home, Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your audio setup for less.

The annual sale – which officially kicks off on 29 November this year – sees big discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to smartphones and electric toothbrushes , but some of the biggest savings can be found on headphones.

As always, the IndyBest team will be working hard to bring you the very best Black Friday deals on headphones. Our team of tech experts will be rounding up the best discounts on headphones from all the major brands, including Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and more.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. The holiday takes place on the final Thursday of November, which means Black Friday will be on Friday 29 November this year.

What headphone deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis are all but guaranteed to offer big discounts on headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more. Last year’s Black Friday saw discounts of up to 50 per cent off certain models in our round-ups of the best headphones and the best earbuds , including excellent models like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the AirPods Pro 2.

What are the best headphone deals to shop now?

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, there are already some decent deals to be had. These are the biggest discounts we’ve found online.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £234.41, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

We’re big fans of the Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds, a brilliant-sounding pair of noise-cancelling buds that have fallen to £234.41 at Amazon. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested,” our writer said in their Bose QC Ultra review .

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony sits at the top of our round-up of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review.

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The AirPods Max are expensive, especially given tough competition from the likes of Sony and Bose. If you’re an Apple completionist though, this £50 discount brings them down to a more reasonable price. In their review of the AirPods Max, our tech writer said “these headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.”

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £195.58, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s latest wireless earbuds are £60 off at Amazon. They reign supreme in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds , and our tester was impressed by the noise-cancellation and sound quality. The WF-1000XM5 have “a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering the annual Black Friday sale for years. We track prices on the best headphones every day, so we know which deals are worth paying attention to, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

