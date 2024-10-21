Open in App
    Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he’ll never be friends with Jon Jones

    By Alex Pattle,

    2 days ago

    Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he could not befriend Jon Jones , due to the UFC champion’s storied rivalry with Daniel Cormier, a friend of the Russian icon.

    Jones fought and beat Cormier in two light-heavyweight title matches, with “Bones” winning their 2015 bout on points and their 2017 rematch via knockout. However, the latter result was overturned after Jones failed a drug test – the third to occur during his rivalry with Cormier.

    The pair’s first fight was also followed by a failed drug test, as Jones tested positive for cocaine. Furthermore, their rematch was initially due to take place in 2016, but it was delayed when Jones failed a test again.

    The 37-year-old’s rivalry with the now-retired Cormier, 45, was a bitter one, with many personal insults exchanged. And that has limited the amount of respect that Khabib can afford Jones, due to the Russian’s close friendship with Cormier.

    “I never had any disagreements with Jones,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram, responding to a clip of Jones naming him as an all-time top-five UFC fighter. “As a fighter, he is great, and it will be hard to match him.

    “But my friend Cormier is in conflict with him, so Jones can’t be my friend. I don’t befriend those who aren’t friends with my friends.”

    Many fans consider Jones the greatest fighter in UFC history, despite his numerous failed drug tests – the three mentioned above, and a fourth in 2018. Others, however, have the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib atop their lists.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2vDO_0wFLhu0k00
    Jon Jones’s second win over Daniel Cormier was overturned due to a failed drug test (Getty)

    Khabib, 36, retired undefeated in 2020, after retaining the lightweight title for the third time. Jones, meanwhile, is a former two-time light-heavyweight champion who currently holds the heavyweight belt. His only defeat came by disqualification for illegal elbows, although he has won several disputed decisions.

    Jones submitted Ciryl Gane in March 2023 to claim the vacant heavyweight title, which he is scheduled to defend against ex-champion Stipe Miocic in November .

    Cormier and Miocic had their own rivalry, albeit a much more respectful one, which saw them vie for the heavyweight title three times.

    Cormier knocked out his compatriot in 2018 to win the gold, before losing it via knockout in their 2019 rematch. Miocic then retained the title on points in their trilogy fight in 2020. Cormier retired after that contest.

