    Cashew butter health benefits: How does it measure up to peanut and almond?

    By Emilie Lavinia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExNrS_0wFLHQrm00
    How does this nut butter measure up to your usual favourites? The Independent / iStock

    Nut butter is truly one of the best foods out there. It’s loaded with healthy fats and plenty of other nutrients and it’s versatile – great for breakfast, snacking and adding to savoury dishes. You can add it to smoothies, porridge, overnight oats, curries and stir fries to add a hit of protein and a wonderful new dimension of flavour.

    Of course, peanut butter has been a larder staple in most households for decades but there are new contenders on the block that offer just as many, if not more health benefits and are just as delicious.

    Cashew butter is perhaps lesser known than peanut butter, but offers a more subtle flavour and contains many nutrients that are great for supporting your wellbeing.

    According to nutritionist Caroline Hanna : ”Cashew butter is a nutrient dense food, high in healthy fats, and a source of many vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium and Vitamin K.”

    Cashew butter also contains zinc , making it a great nutritional choice for healthy hair, nails and skin. It can also help speed up your recovery due to the muscle-friendly protein and magnesium it contains.

    But how does it measure up to peanut butter and other nut butters? Hanna says:“ Almond butter is the highest in fibre, then peanut butter, then cashew butter.” She explains that if more protein is your goal, “peanut butter has the highest protein, then almond butter, then cashew butter.” However they all contain protein and those heart-friendly healthy fats.

    “Despite the comparison showing cashew butter comes in lower than almond and peanut butter in certain areas, it’s important to note that these differences don’t mean it’s less healthy,” says Hanna.

    “In the context of a balanced diet, cashew butter is a good source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, so my advice is to choose your nut butter according to personal taste.”

    If you prefer a milder flavour but still love the creamy, or crunchy texture of nut butter, cashew butter might be the pick for you. It’s also beloved by keen gym-goers as a great way to load up on slow-release energy and fuel muscle gains .

    Hanna advises that when buying cashew butter, “read the ingredients and opt for one with no added sugar or oils. Some may have a little added salt for taste preferences, but it’s things like sugar and hydrogenated oils that can make nut butters a less nutritious choice.”

    The cashew butter to buy

    Myprotein all-natural cashew butter: Was £18.99, now £11.36, Myprotein.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVCv_0wFLHQrm00
    (Myprotein)

    Available in smooth or crunchy, Myprotein’s cashew butter comes in a very economical serving at just £11.36 for 1kg of nut butter. It’s free from any added salt, sugar or palm oil and offers 20 grams of protein and 4.2 grams of fibre per 100g serving. The perfect healthy addition to your breakfast, post-gym snack or dolloped into an autumn smoothie, cashew butter might just become your next foodie obsession.

    Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the health benefits of chia seeds, according to an expert

