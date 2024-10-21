Open in App
    Make mealtimes easier with 8 of the best digestive enzyme supplements

    By Emilie Lavinia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3Gx9_0wFK61CZ00
    A certain blend of vitamins and minerals can help to beat the bloat Independent/iStock

    Feeling bloated after every meal is not only uncomfortable, it can seriously impact your confidence and your ability to enjoy good food. There are several reasons for feeling bloated after eating, from underlying health issues and gut imbalances to hormone levels, your temperature and the types of foods you eat. Even the speed at which you eat can impact how bloated you feel after a tasty meal so there’s lots to consider.

    According to Healf’s lead nutrition and wellbeing practitioner Eleanor Hoath: “During hotter months your body becomes more prone to water retention and bloating. Heat and humidity can lead to vasodilation of blood vessels, trapping excess water in our cells. And when the body is dehydrated , it conserves water, leading to bloating and swelling.”

    With a balanced diet, you should be able to avoid bloating but processed, high-sugar and high-fat foods can throw your gut off balance. High-fibre foods can also make you feel bloated – though they’re an important part of a balanced diet, some people don’t tolerate a lot of fibre very well and find that too much of it can cause painful gas and bloating. Experts recommend foods and drinks that contain natural digestive aids to help break down things that take longer to move through your digestive tract, so if you’re eating fast food, chasing that with peppermint or ginger tea can help.

    Hoath also suggests stimulating your digestive juices to help the process along: “Try eating bitter foods before a meal to stimulate the liver and produce bile from the gallbladder to release digestive juices.”

    Of course, even if you eat a balanced diet of whole foods and use these hacks to help your gut, bloating might still be an issue for you. Some studies have shown that an excess of the stress hormone cortisol can cause swelling and puffiness, resulting in a bloated belly and “ cortisol face ”. Other hormonal factors can cause bloating too – you might feel more bloated during the luteal and ovulation stages of your cycle so it can be useful to track this and log your symptoms to see which foods you might benefit from eating more of.

    Food intolerances can also cause gas and bloating so tracking what you’re eating, eliminating certain aggravators or working with a nutritionist can help with identifying what’s causing your gut to complain.

    The gut microbiome – the ecosystem of bacteria that live in your intestines – is finely balanced and many things can throw it off, from drinking alcohol to not consuming enough whole foods with high nutritional content. A destabilised gut can be a major source of discomfort. However, there are supplements that can help.

    Supplements for digestion help to balance the gut microbiome and top up the vital nutrients that your intestines need to break down food effectively. They can ease bloating, regulate your bathroom habits and in some cases stabilise your blood sugars to avoid spikes and slumps caused by your eating habits. There are several different types of supplements for bloating and most contain digestive enzymes, herbs and probiotics to keep your gut functioning optimally. We tested the best to find out how effective they could be and which ones to choose.

    How we tested

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEvKX_0wFK61CZ00
    (Emilie Lavinia)

    Some digestion aids work differently from others. Some are recommended before a meal, and some take a consistent protocol to have a positive impact on your gut health. We tested each according to the recommended use and tracked our symptoms after eating different types of food. Of course, these supplements may work differently for you owing to a whole host of reasons, but keep reading for the best on test.

    The best digestive supplements for 2024 are:

    • Best overall – JSHealth detox and debloat: £31.99, Jshealthvitamins.com
    • Best for balancing blood sugar – Earth’s Secret regulate strips: £29.99, Earthssecret.com
    • Best for easing belly bloating – Happy Mammoth, bloat banisher: £54.95, Happymammoth.com
    • Best for supporting natural digestion – Organic olivia digestion juice: £35.99, Healf.com
    • Best for reducing all-round inflammation – Inessa biosoothe, £39.99, Inessawellness.com

    JSHealth detox and debloat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4bss_0wFK61CZ00

    Myvitamins Digestion supplements

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWuds_0wFK61CZ00

    The Nue Co. Debloat capsules

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1PL7_0wFK61CZ00

    Earth’s Secret Regulate mulberry strips

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEq3g_0wFK61CZ00

    Inessa biosoothe supplement

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGc2t_0wFK61CZ00

    Happy Mammoth bloat banisher

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040mGJ_0wFK61CZ00

    Organic Olivia digestive juice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joozK_0wFK61CZ00

    Arrae bloat alchemy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36E8X8_0wFK61CZ00

    The verdict: Digestive enzyme supplements

