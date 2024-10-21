Open in App
    • The Independent

    Vivianne Miedema among 100 women’s footballers urging Fifa to end Saudi oil deal

    By Jamie Braidwood,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STBUl_0wFK60Jq00
    Miedema The FA via Getty Images

    Manchester City and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema is among more than 100 women’s footballers urging Fifa to end their partnership with Saudi national oil company Aramco.

    Fifa announced a sponsorship with Aramco last year which will see the oil giant sponsor the men’s Club World Cup next summer , followed by the men’s World Cup in 2026 and Women’s World Cup in 2027.

    But a group of professional players from more than 24 countries have signed a letter calling on Fifa to reconsider the deal and accused football’s governing body of “contradicting its own commitments to human rights and the planet”.

    Aramco also has sponsorship deals with women’s professional golf and Formula 1 and is a partner of the International Cricket Council.

    There were talks over a commercial partnership between Fifa and Visit Saudi ahead of the Women’s World Cup last year but they were scrapped after several leading players, including Miedema, said they would not be comfortable with the agreement because of human rights concerns.

    Women’s rights are restricted in Saudi Arabia while same-sex relationships are illegal in the country. Meanwhile, Aramco has been accused of being one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters.

    England international Niamh Charles, Scotland international Lisa Evans, Canada captain Jessie Flemming and former United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn also signed the letter, published by group Athletes of the World.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5f9g_0wFK60Jq00
    (Getty Images)

    Miedema told the BBC : “I think as footballers, and especially as women’s footballers, we carry the responsibility to show the world and the next generation what is right.

    “I think this sponsorship is not right for what Fifa stands for, but also what we as women footballers stand for.

    “Fifa always shout that they want the game to be inclusive, and they want the game to lead by example. Well, if so, then make sure that you align with sponsorships that are leading by example."

    Fifa said commercial revenues are reinvested back into the development of the women’s game and added that Aramco is an “inclusive organisation with many commercial partners also supporting other organisations in football and other sports".

