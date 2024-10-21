Open in App
    Domino’s dip and curry powders urgently recalled in allergy fear

    By Jessica Coates,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TAqi_0wFK5zfl00
    Among the products listed are Domino’s BBQ Dip and a number of seasonings and curry powders with the Favourit and Dunnes Store labels

    More than 20 products, including a Domino’s dip and Westmorland Family Butchery burgers, have been recalled over allergy fears.

    The products may contain peanuts not mentioned on the label, the Food Standards Authority (FSA) has revealed in its latest update.

    The full list of foods produced by FGS Ingredients Ltd includes a range of dips, curry powders and seasonings.

    Anyone who has the products has been advised to return them in exchange for a full refund with the move described as “precautionary”.

    “These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores,” the FSA notice said.

    “Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU01A_0wFK5zfl00
    Mustard ingredients can be found in food such as dips, sauces, salads and pre-packed sandwiches (Alamy/PA)

    Among the products listed are Domino’s BBQ Dip and a number of seasonings and curry powders with the Favourit and Dunnes Store labels, as well as some Westmorland Family Butchery sausages and burgers.

    It comes weeks after another recall by the same producer about undeclared nuts within its mustard products.

    Last month Leicester-based FGS Ingredients said it had carried out additional testing across its ingredients and had “not detected any presence of peanut content or residue”, but advised customers to remove products from sale containing the mustard ingredients.

    Darren Whitby, the FSA’s head of incidents, said last month: “Our advice still applies – those with a peanut allergy should avoid consuming products containing mustard as an ingredient until we identify the individual products affected.

    “Parents and carers of children who have a peanut allergy should take care to check the labels of food they buy and, if eating out, or getting a takeaway, ask the restaurant or cafe about foods that might contain mustard.

    Mustard products containing traces of peanut can be found in food such as dips, sauces, salads and pre-packed sandwiches.

    The FSA said it had issued the advice as “a precautionary approach so that people with a peanut allergy have up to date information about the potential risk and can take action to keep themselves safe”.

