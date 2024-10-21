Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    This Aldi Laurent Perrier champagne alternative is just £11

    By Daisy Lester,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39A1JI_0wFK5v8r00
    The bottle is available in store only iStock/The Independent

    Always reliable, Aldi is on hand with some new bargain bottles to raise a glass to this autumn. Proving that the likes of Veuve Clicquot and Moet and Chandon aren’t the only choice when it comes to champagne , a £10.99 bottle has gone viral on social media as an alternative to Laurent Perrier.

    The budget supermarket’s specially selected crémant du jura features in its recently launched Christmas range. Quickly catching the attention of wine influencers online, the fizz has received rave reviews.

    See Lucy Hitchcock, founder of Partner in Wine , who described the tipple as “the real Laurent Perrier champagne dupe” when conducting a taste test comparison.

    She pointed out how it’s made in the exact same way as champagne (sans the hefty price tag). “Make sure you stock up in time for Christmas,” she added.

    If you needed further convincing, though, the drink won gold at this year’s Drinks Business Sparkling Masters award. Here’s everything you need to know.

    Aldi specially selected crémant du jura: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DP0eK_0wFK5v8r00
    (Aldi)

    Launched last year, it was a hit among shoppers. So much so that it sold out – but it’s back just in time for 2024 festivities.

    Boasting flavours of apple and citrus fruits, the drink is described as fresh and elegant. Lucy highlighted how it’s made from 100 per cent chardonnay, just like premium champagne. Made in exactly the same way as Laurent Perrier fizz, which costs upwards of £50, Aldi’s will set you back just £10.99 on your weekly shop.

    You’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out on a bottle for Christmas 2024.

    For the true vino-lovers out there, we’ve rounded up the best pét nats

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Chris Kaba revealed as gunman in nightclub shooting days before he was killed
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish
    The Independent1 day ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Archaeologists reveal how ‘exceptionally rare’ 3,500-year-old wooden spade was so well preserved
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Rapper was ‘core member’ of violent street gang 67, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Mother pays tribute to ‘beloved’ sons who were among five killed in M6 crash
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Decision expected on new Alzheimer’s treatment
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals celebrity who had ‘salty’ reaction to her cancer diagnosis
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Owner needed plastic surgery after Cane Corso turned on her during dog attack
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Boxer Imane Khelif makes major decision just months after Olympic gender row
    The Independent20 hours ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy