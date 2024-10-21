Open in App
    • The Independent

    How to claim Winter Fuel Payment and when is the deadline to apply?

    By Albert Toth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JteWS_0wFJXehk00
    Those who think they’re eligible for the winter fuel payment should act now PA

    The winter fuel payment has changed. In previous years, all pensioners would receive £200-300 every winter to help towards cold weather heating costs. Now, only certain people can apply.

    Announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in late July, the changes mean that only pensioners who receive pension credit will be eligible to receive the winter fuel payment from now on.

    The move has been criticised by campaigners for older people and money experts including Martin Lewis. They say the threshold is too low and rigid, meaning around two million vulnerable pensioners are at risk of losing out on the payment.

    Labour has defended the move, with the chancellor saying it was not a decision she “wanted to make.” Others have defended the measure, arguing that millions of well-off pensioners were receiving payments they weren’t in need of.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN2xj_0wFJXehk00
    Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said “tough decisions” need to be made (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

    The key change is that pensioners ( aged 66 and over) must now be eligible for – and claiming – pension credit to receive the winter fuel payment. There are several criteria that must be met for this – here’s what you need to know:

    How to receive the winter fuel payment

    To receive the winter fuel payment, you must successfully apply for pension credit. This is a benefit for pensioners whose weekly income is below a certain amount. It will top up this income to:

    • £218.15 a week if you’re single
    • £332.95 jointly a week if you have a partner

    This means that anyone in receipt of the full rate of new State Pension (£221.20 a week) is ineligible. You will also generally be ineligible if you’re income is just a few pounds higher than the eligible thresholds.

    However, you may still be eligible with a higher income if you have a disability, care for someone, or have high housing costs.

    Having savings and investments under £10,000 also does not rule you out. But every £500 over this amount will be counted as £1 income a week by the DWP.

    Everyone who believes they may be eligible should apply. Pension credit is described as a ‘passport benefit’ by welfare experts, granting a range of financial help.

    Alongside the winter fuel payment, claiming pension credit can unlock housing benefit, support with mortgages, a free TV licence and help with NHS dental appointments. This can add up to thousands of pounds in additional support.

    When is the deadline to apply for the winter fuel payment?

    The deadline to apply for pension credit in time to receive the winter fuel payment is December 21.

    While there is no deadline to apply for pension credit (applications are always open), this is the latest you can apply to receive the payment and have it backdated.

    Be aware: even if your application is successful, it won’t be credited to you automatically as applications take time to process.

    The DWP’s target is six to ten weeks but may be higher due to increased demand, so it’s advised that you apply as soon as possible.

    To find out more details about pension credit and apply, visit the DWP’s website.

