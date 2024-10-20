Open in App
    • The Independent

    Former MI6 boss says Netanyahu will ‘wait for US election’ before considering ceasefire

    By Sophie Thompson,

    2 days ago

    Former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers claims that Benjamin Netanyahu won’t “consider a ceasfire” in Gaza until the US election result has been announced.

    Mr Sawers admitted that he thought the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wouldn’t bring a resolution any closer, and that Netanyahu wouldn’t “want to give a success to the Biden-Harris administration.”

    Yahya Sinwar was killed after an alleged chance encounter with the IDF, after he escaped to a building partially-destroyed by missiles, before being shot by troops.

    Neanderthal Chief
    16h ago
    That makes sense.
