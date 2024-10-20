NHS problems will not be fixed ‘in a single Budget’, says Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a ‘national conversation’ on the future of the NHS as the Government formulates its 10-year plan for the service (PA) PA Wire

The NHS will not be fixed in a single Budget , the Health Secretary warned as he suggested hospitals will have to “play ball” on reform to benefit from extra funding.

Wes Streeting confirmed on Sunday that he has reached a settlement with Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Labour Government’s first Budget on October 30.

The health service has been reported to be in line for a real-terms funding increase in the Budget, with Labour having promised to slash waiting lists.

Mr Streeting told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme he would not comment on specific figures.

He added: “I’ve settled with the Chancellor, but we are not going to fix 14 years in one Budget.”

Government sources have described reports that the NHS budget could rise by 3%-4% as inaccurate, but health policy experts have suggested such an increase is needed if Labour is to deliver on its promises.

Both NHS staff and providers have called for more investment, saying the Government’s plans cannot be delivered without additional funding.

Mr Streeting’s comments come ahead of the launch of a “national conversation” on the Government’s proposed 10-year plan for the NHS on Monday.

The Cabinet minister has vowed to “rebuild the health service around what patients tell us they need”, while transforming it into a “neighbourhood health service” based more around communities than hospitals.

It’s my responsibility to give system leaders the tools to do the job... but it’s their responsibility to deliver

Health Secretary Wes Streeting

The plan will also see a greater emphasis on preventing ill-health and harnessing the latest technology as the Government seeks to drive productivity improvements across the NHS.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Streeting suggested NHS trusts will need to deliver on reform in order to benefit from extra investment.

Asked if trusts will need to “play ball” on reform, he said: “We definitely need to manage performance.

“I think it’s a quid pro quo. It’s my responsibility to give system leaders the tools to do the job, and that’s my responsibility as Secretary of State, but it’s their responsibility to deliver.

“We’re a team, we’ve got to work in partnership, and the way I’m thinking about the reform agenda, and how we go about it and how we involve the NHS staff in it, is a team effort.”

But he insisted the Government has already “hit the ground running” by ending the junior doctors’ strikes and taking action on public health, including by banning junk food adverts targeting children.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said the Opposition will support efforts to improve NHS productivity.

“We welcome the reforms,” he said. “The public sector needs to be more productive, it needs to be more efficient, and so we’ll support the Labour Government where we can. We want it to succeed.”