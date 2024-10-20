Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    NHS problems will not be fixed ‘in a single Budget’, says Streeting

    By Christopher McKeon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFheM_0wERTzZQ00
    Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a ‘national conversation’ on the future of the NHS as the Government formulates its 10-year plan for the service (PA) PA Wire

    The NHS will not be fixed in a single Budget , the Health Secretary warned as he suggested hospitals will have to “play ball” on reform to benefit from extra funding.

    Wes Streeting confirmed on Sunday that he has reached a settlement with Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Labour Government’s first Budget on October 30.

    The health service has been reported to be in line for a real-terms funding increase in the Budget, with Labour having promised to slash waiting lists.

    Mr Streeting told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme he would not comment on specific figures.

    He added: “I’ve settled with the Chancellor, but we are not going to fix 14 years in one Budget.”

    Government sources have described reports that the NHS budget could rise by 3%-4% as inaccurate, but health policy experts have suggested such an increase is needed if Labour is to deliver on its promises.

    Both NHS staff and providers have called for more investment, saying the Government’s plans cannot be delivered without additional funding.

    Mr Streeting’s comments come ahead of the launch of a “national conversation” on the Government’s proposed 10-year plan for the NHS on Monday.

    The Cabinet minister has vowed to “rebuild the health service around what patients tell us they need”, while transforming it into a “neighbourhood health service” based more around communities than hospitals.

    It’s my responsibility to give system leaders the tools to do the job... but it’s their responsibility to deliver

    Health Secretary Wes Streeting

    The plan will also see a greater emphasis on preventing ill-health and harnessing the latest technology as the Government seeks to drive productivity improvements across the NHS.

    Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Streeting suggested NHS trusts will need to deliver on reform in order to benefit from extra investment.

    Asked if trusts will need to “play ball” on reform, he said: “We definitely need to manage performance.

    “I think it’s a quid pro quo. It’s my responsibility to give system leaders the tools to do the job, and that’s my responsibility as Secretary of State, but it’s their responsibility to deliver.

    “We’re a team, we’ve got to work in partnership, and the way I’m thinking about the reform agenda, and how we go about it and how we involve the NHS staff in it, is a team effort.”

    But he insisted the Government has already “hit the ground running” by ending the junior doctors’ strikes and taking action on public health, including by banning junk food adverts targeting children.

    Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said the Opposition will support efforts to improve NHS productivity.

    “We welcome the reforms,” he said. “The public sector needs to be more productive, it needs to be more efficient, and so we’ll support the Labour Government where we can. We want it to succeed.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Gold price hits record high ahead of tight US presidential election
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Woman sacked after getting pregnant on maternity leave gets £28,000 payout
    The Independent1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vanessa Feltz says ‘I would not have had the surgery’ if she’d known about Ozempic
    The Independent2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby boy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Denying cancer cells Brazil nut ingredient could halt spread of disease – study
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Disabled pensioner forced to wash in sink of tiny hotel room after being kicked out of her flat
    The Independent21 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy