Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Fears British High Commission phones were hacked during Chagos Islands talks

    By Millie Cooke and David Maddox,

    2 days ago

    Leaked recordings have sparked fears the British High Commission in Mauritius had its phones hacked around the time the UK opened negotiations for the handover of the Chagos Islands .

    The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed police in Mauritius are investigating after audio of apparent discussions between the British high commissioner Charlotte Pierre and other political figures were featured on the Mauritian Facebook page Missie Moustass (Mr Moustache) .

    The clips are claimed to feature a conversation between Ms Pierre and local businessman Ken Arian, chief executive of Airport Holdings, who has recently welcomed the “decolonisation” of the Chagos Islands.

    Sources told The Independent that the conversation is thought to have taken place in the autumn of 2022, meaning it is likely to have occurred towards the start of the negotiations over the Indian Ocean islands.

    At one point, Ms Pierre can be heard saying: “I don’t have a prime minister at the moment”, adding, “You know what, I can say it now but we haven’t had a prime minister for two months.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcwHd_0wERS7T000
    The Diego Garcia airbase is crucial for UK and US operations (Getty)

    This was around the time Liz Truss was forced to resign as prime minister, not long after she had initiated the Chagos talks.

    The Chagos issue is sensitive due to the secretive joint UK-US air base on Diego Garcia (the largest island in the Chagos archipelago). The deal struck by the government allows the UK to retain the facility for the next 100 years, but there are concerns the agreement will open up the islands to Chinese interference.

    An FCDO source has told The Independent that the leak “is the subject of an ongoing police investigation in Mauritius” and they are unable to provide further comment.

    It is understood that one of a number of complaints to the police in Mauritius came from the High Commission and that neither phone-tapping or AI manipulation have been ruled out yet.

    Murvind Beetun, an investigative journalist based in Mauritius, told The Independent a recording of one of his phone calls was leaked to the Facebook page.

    He added: “The Facebook page has been brought down but the videos are still there on TikTok.”

    Karen Walter, deputy chief editor of L’Express in Mauritius, said the Facebook page featured what appeared to be leaked telephone conversations and WhatsApp calls from two former prime ministers, the current opposition leader and his predecessors, and other individuals in key constitutional roles.

    She told The Independent : “Notably, the leaks also involve a diplomat from the British High Commission in Mauritius.”

    The Informus podcast in Mauritius also highlighted the alleged tapped conversations. So far at least five journalists are also thought to have been targeted, including Mr Beetun.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBdju_0wERS7T000
    The outgoing prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, has denied his government was behind the leaks (AP)

    Outgoing prime minister Pravind Jugnauth denied his administration was behind the suspected leaks during a youth political rally of the Alliance Lepep in his constituency, Quartier Militaire and Moka. He denounced the recordings as “fabricated conspiracies and falsehoods”.

    He claimed artificial intelligence is “being used to manipulate voices and create fake conversations”.

    However, several apparent victims of the phone-tapping have claimed the recordings are genuine.

    Mr Beetun told The Independent : “My conversation which was leaked yesterday reflects the truth, it’s not fabricated by AI. It was a conversation which dates back to 9 August 2022.”

    Shakeel Mohamed, a senior barrister and former leader of the opposition in Mauritius and a candidate in the upcoming election for the Labour Party of Mauritius, said several phone calls he had made were also contained in the leak.

    He said: “I came across many posts on Facebook and on TikTok of several conversations, and I came across two of them where I am speaking to the former prime minister and I was also speaking to the president of Labour in Mauritius. They were actual conversations that took place.

    “For one thing, AI replication in creole, using that as a defence is preposterous. That technology doesn’t exist in creole – it doesn’t exist with such precision.

    “And I can confirm it is my voice, I recall that conversation. There are other conversations with judges and politicians in Mauritius. People I know, they have confirmed to me they were real.

    “I am shocked and I am embarrassed as far as our reputation is concerned. This is not Mauritius.”

    The officer of the commissioner of police in Mauritius also issued a warning that phone-tapping is illegal.

    A statement said: “The police remind the general public that it is illegal to tap and disclose using a communication or telecommunication device.”

    The warning suggests the tapping may have come from local amateurs, adding: “An enquiry has been initiated with a view to authenticating the voices and identifying the malicious sources on Facebook.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Gold price hits record high ahead of tight US presidential election
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Vanessa Feltz says ‘I would not have had the surgery’ if she’d known about Ozempic
    The Independent2 days ago
    NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
    The Independent2 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock collapses in Georgia
    The Independent2 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Peru’s ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Novak Djokovic makes plea to Rafael Nadal after final match of ‘amazing rivalry’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Nicolas Cage sends a warning to young actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’
    The Independent1 day ago
    First migrants sent to Albania for processing are returned to Italy
    The Independent3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I thought they were mannequins’: Jury hears emotional testimony from searchers who found Delphi teens’ bodies
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Anna Kendrick reveals what happened to the real Rodney Alcala ‘Dating Game’ episode
    The Independent1 day ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy