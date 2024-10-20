Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    India’s aviation safety body says ‘skies absolutely safe’ after 70 fake bomb threats disrupt air travel

    By Shahana Yasmin,

    2 days ago

    An unprecedented number of flights were disrupted by at least 70 bomb threats in India , sparking concern among passengers and calls for renewed action within the aviation sector.

    Even though the threats turned out to be hoaxes and all flights landed safely , planes were still diverted to Canada and Germany, while fighter jets had to escort aircraft in Britain and Singapore.

    Officials from India’s aviation safety body Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) met the chief executive officers of the airlines in New Delhi on Saturday to go over the operating procedure in case of a bomb threat. All CEOs were asked to follow the standard operating procedure when a threat comes in, as well as keep all stakeholders informed as to the actions being taken.

    The BCAS, along with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are expected to issue new guidelines to tackle bomb threats.

    “Indian skies are absolutely safe,” said BCAS director general Zulfiqar Hasan. “The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear and in fact, fly even more.”

    The threats, mostly issues on social media, began on Monday and continued steadily through the week, causing several flights being delayed or diverted through the day, leading to major losses to airline carriers.

    Over a dozen threats were made on Friday, followed by over 30 made on Saturday alone.

    Five flights from IndiGo and Akasa were sent threats, as well as three from Vistara and one from Air India Express.

    Three international flights of Vistara Airlines received threats early on Saturday morning, with one flight from Delhi to London diverted to Frankfurt. The other two flights were heading to Paris and Hong Kong respectively after taking off from New Delhi.

    On Saturday, a spokesperson from Akasa Air made a statement saying: “Some of our flights operating on 19 October 2024 have received security alerts. As per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on the ground did everything possible to reduce the inconvenience.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zfhqu_0wEQVgyO00
    Officials found that around 70% of these threats have all come from an unverified and anonymous account on X, who made threats to 46 flights of Indian carriers in two days (REUTERS)

    Officials found that around 70 per cent of these threats have all come from the same source – an unverified and anonymous account on X that made threats to 46 domestic and international flights of Indian carriers in two days.

    The account made 12 threats on Friday night and 34 on Saturday, reported Indian news daily The Indian Express . The account has now been suspended by X.

    Investigators are finding it tough to track down those posting the threats because of the use of virtual private networks (VPNs). Government agencies are learnt to be in contact with social media platforms and VPN service providers to trace these threats.

    “VPNs have been used to post the messages to avoid being traced. We’re analysing the pattern, and investigation agencies are coordinating to locate the sources of threats,” an aviation security official, who was part of the discussions, told the Hindustan Times.

    The intention, the official claimed, was to “definitely disturb the aviation sector, create panic, and keep the agencies on their toes”.

    Mumbai police arrested a boy, 17, on Wednesday for allegedly issuing four of the threats, including three on international routes, through social media accounts that he had created in the name of his friend. He was reportedly arrested from the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

    “All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Fire inside Chicago area Target leaves $1.5m in damage, suspect arrested
    The Independent17 hours ago
    School district employee accused of killing her sister, 62, and dumping remains in river
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent1 day ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Inside Canada’s ‘horrendous’ euthanasia system after some families say loved ones chose to die due to poor medical care
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent12 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Navy identifies 2 killed in fighter jet crash as female aviators from California
    The Independent16 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Gold price hits record high ahead of tight US presidential election
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
    The Independent2 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy