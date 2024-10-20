Chris McClausland applauded for ‘beautiful’ Strictly moment that saw him dance alone

Blind comedian, Chris McCausland , is being praised by Strictly Come Dancing viewers after a “beautiful” routine that saw him dance alone.

McCausland, along with his partner, Dianne Buswell , danced to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which has become synonymous with Liverpool football fans .

In one section of the routine, Buswell steps aside as McCausland takes to the floor by himself, despite not being able to see.

“Did I do ok?”, he was heard asking her after the performance, to which she responded: “I’m so proud of you.”