Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    High winds and rain cause travel disruption as Storm Ashley hits

    By Rob Freeman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2ilp_0wEOgdiU00
    An amber warning came into effect in the north west of Scotland at 9am on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive

    Storm Ashley has caused travel disruption as high winds and rain batter the UK.

    Heavy rain and 80mph winds are predicted in places, with the first named storm of the season “likely” to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said.

    A yellow warning for wind came into place for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales at 3am and runs until midnight on Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdpPd_0wEOgdiU00
    (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

    An amber warning for the north-west of Scotland has been issued from 9am until midnight, with the weather service warning “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”.

    Ferry operator CalMac – which serves the west coast of Scotland – has cancelled the majority of sailings for the day, with the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis and Harris being cut off as a result of adverse conditions at sea caused by the high winds.

    On Friday, operator P&O Ferries announced its sailings between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland’s south west were to be cancelled on Sunday.

    Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said “very strong, severe gales” on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in “very large waves”.

    The north of Scotland will remain under a yellow warning for wind from midnight until 9am on Monday.

    Further south, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the south-west of England and South Wales until midday on Sunday with a threat of disruption to travel with flooding and possible interruptions to power supplies.

    Mr Stroud said strong, gale force winds are due to continue through to Monday morning, meaning “fallen debris and trees” could affect commuters at the start of the week.

    Road users in Scotland have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel where possible, while Sunday’s annual Great South Run in Portsmouth, Hampshire, has been cancelled because of weather-related safety concerns.

    The Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, Perthshire – an autumnal attraction aimed at families where the forest is turned into a light show – also announced it would be cancelled on Sunday, stressing the safety of attendees and staff was “of the utmost importance”.

    Police Scotland have advised motorists to “plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible” before the “strong likelihood” of disruption on roads, while Transport Scotland has warned of likely delays to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

    Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements.

    “Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.”

    ScotRail said services will be subject to “precautionary speed restrictions” from 4pm on Sunday until Monday morning for services in the west and north Highlands, Ayrshire and Stranraer. The same restrictions will be introduced between Perth and Inverness from 6pm.

    On Sunday afternoon, Network Rail Scotland shared a video on X of waves breaching the sea wall near Saltcoats, Ayrshire, affecting the nearby train line and making it “not safe to run trains until conditions improve”.

    As a result, services from Glasgow Central to Largs and Ardrossan will terminate at Kilwinning and turn back from there.

    The company warned that services on Monday morning could be affected by trees and debris on the track and asked customers to check their services before travelling.

    The Met Office said Sunday will be a “widely windy day” with storm-force wins in the North West.

    Rain will spread eastwards before sunny spells, but with gusty winds moving east during the afternoon.

    Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon.”

    Winds are expected to ease on Monday with rain moving into the South East. The north is expected to remain blustery for much of the week.

    The Environment Agency’s website listed 41 active flood warnings on Sunday morning, meaning flooding is expected, and 132 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

    The warnings include multiple areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast and the Wye Estuary.

    Natural Resources Wales said there are three flood warnings and 13 flood alerts in place, while 16 flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency along with 17 alerts.

    And the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 22 flood warnings across the country, along with 17 flood alerts, covering large swathes of the country.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    bnlee2003
    1d ago
    JESUS PLEASE PRAY WITH ME 🙏. GOD PLEASE FATHER I HUMBLY COME BEFORE THEE PRAYING FOR YOU (OMEGA) TO THE STORM😢💔. IN JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏. THANK YOU GOD&JESUS I LOVE YOU 💯💞💞💞💞💞.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Weather forecast ahead of Storm Ashley
    BBC2 days ago
    Weather warning as Storm Ashley brings heavy rain
    BBC2 days ago
    Orange wind warning extended to more counties ahead of Storm Ashley’s arrival
    The Independent3 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible5 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Tropical Storm Nadine set to make landfall this weekend
    WPBF News 253 days ago
    20,000 people are missing in Baja California, group says
    Border Report3 days ago
    Four dead & 12 injured, including children, after 18 car pile-up on motorway when lorry ‘rear-ended’ vehicle in Poland
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Mom watches on in horror as her young children dangle upside down on malfunctioning fair ride for 15 minutes
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent5 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar strengthens...the latest forecast path
    WJCL2 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show7 days ago
    Meghan Markle 'Lying' About Daughter Lilibet's Name Reportedly Made The Queen 'Outraged,' New Royal Book Says
    shefinds3 days ago
    Sam’s Club confirms all locations to be closed for 24 hours – and Costco won’t be much use for shoppers
    alamogordotownnews.com7 days ago
    Two wheelchair users drowned after being dragged to the bottom of lake, report finds
    The Independent5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent12 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Gold price hits record high ahead of tight US presidential election
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Fire inside Chicago area Target leaves $1.5m in damage, suspect arrested
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Bryan Norcross: Hurricane Oscar rapidly develops, shocking computers and forecasters
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy