Niall Horan recalls last conversation with Liam Payne: ‘I didn’t know I was saying goodbye forever’

Niall Horan has shared a personal tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, reflecting on their meeting just weeks before the singer’s death.

Horan, who rose to fame along with Payne and their bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik after competing on The X Factor in 2010, posted the statement to Instagram along with a sweet photo of them together.

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam,” Horan, 31, wrote. “It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and made everyone feel happy and secure.”

He continued: “All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.

“The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Horan said he felt “so fortunate” that he had been able to see Payne while he was touring in Argentina: “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

He concluded: “My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler.”

Horan also signed a joint statement with his surviving One Direction bandmates. Shared on Thursday (18 October), it confirmed they would be taking time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly”.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they said. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

One Direction pictured in 2011 (AP2011)

Styles, Malik and Tomlinson also shared their own tributes to social media.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,” Tomlinson wrote. “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got the chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.”

Malik acknowledged he had occasionally “butted heads” with Payne, whom he called “headstrong”, as he revealed he “secretly always respected you for [that]”.

“When it came to the music, Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense,” he said. “I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Payne died, aged 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. He had recently attended Horan’s show in the city with his girlfriend, US influencer Kate Cassidy.

Follow the latest updates here.