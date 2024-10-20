The Independent
Niall Horan recalls last conversation with Liam Payne: ‘I didn’t know I was saying goodbye forever’
By Roisin O'Connor,2 days ago
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Patricia Hamann
9h ago
MaryAnne Yuran
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mirror US5 days ago
HELLO20 hours ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
Wide Open Country5 days ago
Toxicology Tests Reveal Liam Payne Was High on Killer Cocktail of Crack, 'Pink Cocaine' and More Before Balcony Death Plunge — As Singer's Devastated Dad Refuses to Leave Side of His Boy's Body
RadarOnline19 hours ago
Two women who Liam Payne spent final hours with say they’re ‘devastated’ by tragic death moments after they left hotel
The US Sun2 days ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post4 days ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds9 days ago
Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
The Mirror US2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
New York Post4 days ago
Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
RadarOnline7 days ago
Heavy.com4 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
uInterview.com2 days ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
sportstalkline.com5 days ago
Liam Payne Told Hotel Guest He Was 'F----- Up' Because He Was 'in a Boy Band' 30 Minutes Before Falling to His Death
OK Magazine3 days ago
The List4 days ago
Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
RadarOnline4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
Liam Payne’s heartbroken girlfriend Kate Cassidy is seen with pals in Florida just days after telling of ‘complete loss’
The US Sun1 day ago
In Touch Weekly4 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com3 days ago
Distractify4 days ago
Tragic messages that prove Louis Tomlinson was ‘constantly reaching out to Liam Payne’ as star struggled before death
The US Sun3 days ago
Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
PureWow6 days ago
Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
OK Magazine5 days ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline7 days ago
Distractify2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.